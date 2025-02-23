Lamine Yamal has taken the world by storm and he's quickly become one of the best footballers in the world. He's considered one of the best teenagers on the planet right now and is playing well beyond his years. With that said, he's not an ordinary 17-year-old and Las Palmas made sure to treat him as an adult with some rough challenges during the Spanish side's meeting with Barcelona on Saturday.

One challenge in particular, from Alex Munoz, left him in pretty rough shape. While it wasn't deemed a foul by referee Adrian Cordero Vega, the youngster has since taken to social media to show fans the state his foot has been left in after the game and it's quite eye-opening, to say the least.

He shared the image on Instagram

Shortly after Barcelona beat Las Palmas 2-0, Yamal took to Instagram to share footage of the state his foot had been left in after the rough tackle from Munoz. He made his feelings clear about the lack of a decision from the referee too. The image showed his foot covered in blood and he included the message: "It's not a foul!"

After the youngster showed fans the gruesome state his foot was in, footage of the incident that directly injured him surfaced on social media. Munoz appears to stamp on his foot and he left the 17-year-old writhing on the floor in agony. Referee Vega didn't consider the challenge a foul, though, and no action was taken.

Barcelona fans will hope the injury doesn't prove to be too serious and Yamal will bounce back quickly. The club is currently in one of the tightest La Liga title races in years. Just three points separate the top three teams in the division: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. If Hansi Flick's side are to emerge with the title, they'll need the electric teenager at his best.