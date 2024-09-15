Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has proven once again that he's destined to reach the very top of the beautiful game after bagging a double against La Liga’s surprise package of last season, Girona, in a brilliant first-half performance that has got everybody talking.

Widely recognised as one of the best young talents in world football, the 17-year-old Spaniard continues to his new heights as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona combines experience with the exuberance of youth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yamal is La Liga’s youngest-ever goalscorer, aged 16 years and 87 days old.

Providing the majority of the latter is Yamal, who only turned 17 in July. The breakout star of Euro 2024 once again proved his status as a generational talent with a couple of great strikes against Michel’s side. It's no surprise that he currently ranks so high on the 2024 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings.

Yamal’s Continues Brilliance with Brace vs Girona

Spaniard now leads La Liga’s goals and assists chart for the season

Yamal’s first strike against Girona, who suffered a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, encapsulated everything joyous about the youngster’s skillset. A goal created entirely by the 17-year-old, he won the ball back from David Lopez and kept a cool and collected head in front of goal, curling a shot beyond ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Paulo Gazzaniga. Watch the goal below:

He then doubled his tally for the afternoon seven minutes later after a free-kick was swung into the box, taken down by Robert Lewandowski and teed up for the La Masia graduate to slot home. Watch the goal below:

In doing so, he became La Liga's most threatening player in the final third. Usurping the aforementioned Lewandowski (6) and teammate Raphinha (5) to station himself at the top of the list, 2007-born Yamal has recorded seven goals and assists since the campaign got underway.

What sets the 17-year-old apart from the rest of the bunch is his humility. As respectful as they come, the immensely talented winger has all the tools to become a footballing great, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and the like.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are marvelling in the wake of Yamal’s first-half performance – even to the point where some are questioning his age. One supporter said: “How can a 2007-born kid be this good? It makes no sense, we are witnessing history”.

Another has claimed that, now the youngster has added finishing to his repertoire, football is over by saying: “Lamine Yamal has unlocked finishing. Football is over.” A third fan went further to suggest that he’s already the best player in the world.

Lamine Yamal - Senior Barcelona Statistics Season Games Goals Assists Goals/Assists 2023/24 50 7 9 6/0 2024/25 5 3 4 0/0

PSG Lodged World-Record Bid for Yamal in the Summer

Rumours have recently been confirmed by Dani Olmo’s agent

Over the summer, there were rumours that French side Paris Saint-Germain, who are renowned for having relatively deep pockets, were eyeing a move for the generational talent as they looked to bolster their options from an attacking perspective.

According to Dani Olmo’s agent Andy Bara, per 90min, Barcelona were subject to a world-record bid of £211.12m (€250m) for the then-16-year-old’s signature, but La Blaugrana quickly snubbed any attempts to lure the youngster away. Bara told Podcast Ikubator:

“One thing I know for sure is that Barcelona did reject a big offer for Lamine Yamal from PSG some months ago. The deal was worth somewhere around €250m. The media made a lot of noise but [president Joan] Laporta told me not to worry and that in 15 days it would be resolved as it actually happened.”

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/09/24.