Highlights Lamine Yamal has become the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history.

The 16-year-old Barcelona winger broke the record during Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

Yamal's stunning goal showcased his impressive skills and talent, which have made him a standout star in the competition.

Lamine Yamal has made history by scoring a stunning goal in Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final clash against France. The Barcelona winger is now the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history.

He had already broken the record as the youngest player to ever feature in the continental tournament when he was named in the starting line-up for Spain's opening-day fixture against Croatia. Yamal set up a goal in the match and hasn't looked back as one of the most impressive stars in the entire competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal is now the youngest player to ever score at the European Championship or World Cup.

After seeing his side fall behind to a Randall Kolo Muani header, the 16-year-old decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck as he picked the ball up in a familiar position on the right flank.

Lamine Yamal Stuns France

Maignan was left with no chance in goal

Many young players would look to play the safe option and play a pass into a more experienced teammate, but Yamal had other plans. He drove inside with his direct dribbling style before unleashing an incredible bending effort into the far corner.

Mike Maignan was left with no chance in the French goal as the striker found the net via the post. Watch the wonderful goal below:

At just 16 years and 362 days old, Yamal smashed the previous record for the youngest scorer in the competition's history. Johan Vonlanthen of Switzerland held the record before the Barcelona ace, although he was almost two years older than Yamal currently is. It was a big moment for his first goal at an international tournament as the wonderkid brought his team right back into contention for a place in the final against either the Netherlands or England.

Yamal Has Been a Star in Germany

He's been one of the best players at Euro 2024

Along with Nico Williams on the opposing flank, the Spaniard has been one of the most exciting players to watch at Euro 2024 as Luis de la Fuente's men look to lift their first international trophy in 12 years. Yamal will be one of the key men if Spain are to achieve glory in Germany, and he should be in strong contention to be named Player of the Tournament.

To be a vital player for both club and country before even reaching his 17th birthday is an incredible feat on the part of the electric winger. He plays with an impressive maturity and the comparisons to a young Lionel Messi become clearer every time he steps onto the pitch. There's still a long way to go to reach the lofty levels of the Argentine, but Yamal looks destined to be the next world-class star produced by Barca's famous La Masia academy.