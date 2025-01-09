Lamine Yamal has surprisingly snubbed Lionel Messi when naming his football 'idol'. The Barcelona star instead named Neymar as the one footballer who inspired him by being 'totally different'.

In the present era of football, the likes of Messi and Neymar have led the way as true greats. But when all is said and done, the Argentine will be viewed as the superior player. That's no shame on the Brazilian, however, with many feeling as though Messi is the greatest to ever play the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the other name which always pops up when debates begin over ranking the very best modern footballers. On that front, those linked to Barcelona always favour Messi. This is why it may be a surprise for many to hear that La Masia graduate Yamal prefers Neymar instead of the 37-year-old Inter Miami man.

Close

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Yamal reminisced about first seeing Neymar when he was just five years old. Two years later, he got to watch him in the flesh dazzle for Barcelona. Despite calling Messi "incredible", he explained why Neymar was his idol, saying:

“I was five years old when I saw him at Santos, but seven years old when I saw him in person at FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. “It was incredible to see him. Yes, it’s true that (Lionel) Messi was there who was also incredible, but he was something totally different. “Neymar has always been my idol. He’s a star, a football legend.”

Many have hailed Yamal as the 'next Messi' and while we have heard those shouts before – often made prematurely – it does feel as though the teenager may well be able to live up to the hype. Having helped fire Spain to success at Euro 2024 and then carried on his brilliant form in the next season, the 17-year-old is already earning Ballon d'Or shouts – and will no doubt be a front-runner for many years to come.

Related The Origin of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi’s Viral Photo Together Fans were left stunned by the image shared by Lamine Yamal's father, which shows the Spaniard with Lionel Messi over 16 years ago.

What's more, Messi has even claimed that the Barca talent reminds him of himself when he was young, saying: "If I have to choose someone, because of the age and because of the future that he has, I've heard that they have chosen Lamine Yamal and without doubt [it's him] for me, too.

"I agree it depends on him and many things because that's how soccer is, but he's the present and without a doubt has a huge future."

Even despite the obvious connections to Messi, though, Yamal evidently feels more aligned with Neymar. And while that might come as a shock to some supporters, his teammates may be less surprised. After all, Raphinha explained that Yamal's style of play mimics the Brazilian more than anyone else, saying:

"I see him more like Neymar – the dribbling, how fast he thinks to dribble. When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life."

If Yamal can reach the same level as Neymar did at Barcelona, he will have a very special career. If he can reach Messi's level, he may well go down as the game's greatest footballer.