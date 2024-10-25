Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal is the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, according to recent reports. The 17-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the finest young prospects in world football and is hotly tipped to be named the 2024 Golden Boy winner.

His stock rose further after his incredible efforts helped Spain end their 12-year trophy drought at Euro 2024, and he has continued to be a regular fixture at the Nou Camp. However, it has now emerged that two of England's top clubs may consider testing the waters with a bid for the wonderkid amid Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles.

Arsenal and Liverpool Interested in Yamal

The title challengers are potentially prepared to make an offer

As revealed by the Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney in his weekly newsletter, the clubs in question are Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Arne Slot's Liverpool. The two sides are set to face off against each other this Sunday but could also be prepared to battle it out in the transfer market as they attempt to attract the highly touted teen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lamine Yamal has managed 12 goal contributions in 13 games in all competitions during the 2024/25 season.

The news comes shortly after Barcelona were handed a fine from UEFA for misreporting their figures in regard to Financial Fair Play regulations. With the club's debt continuing to cause problems, Delaney has explained that the value of their top youth talents, including Yamal, could provide teams with an incentive to make offers that are too good for the Catalan club to turn down. As quoted in the Mirror, he said:

"For now, rivals are again eyeing their brilliant youth products such as Gabi, Pedri and - of course - Lamine Yamal. Arsenal and Liverpool would greatly fancy the latter, improbable as it seems right now. They will need to sell. The CAS case illustrated there are no real creative options left."

It is not known whether Yamal would be interested in a move to the Premier League, as the winger has previously stated his desire to remain at the Nou Camp for the duration of his career. It has also been claimed by President Joan Laporta that the Catalans have already rejected a bid of €250m (£208m) for the player.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/10/2024