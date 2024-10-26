Key Takeaways Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face off in the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 season.

Vinicius Jr and Lamine Yamal are the standout talents for each side.

The pair's statistics so far this season have been compared, with the duo difficult to separate.

The first El Clasico of the season is right around the corner as Real Madrid are set to host Barcelona in a fixture that has massive implications at the top of La Liga. A win for Carlo Ancelotti's men will see them draw level on points with the league leaders after 11 games. However, a win for the visitors will mean they extend their advantage at the top to six points.

With so many stars on show for each team, it is hard to pick out who will be the most influential figure for each XI. However, if forced to choose, Vinicius Jr and Lamine Yamal have both become undeniable. The two wingers are the favourites for the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Boy award respectively, and both have had major roles to play in the recent successes of their clubs and countries.

The duo could likely be the match winners on Saturday night. So, with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at who goes into the mammoth clash in better form as we analyse their performances both this season and in the international tournaments just gone.

2024/25 La Liga Statistics

The duo are evenly split after 10 games

When it comes to how the pair have done domestically this season, there is very little to choose between them. Both have featured in all 10 La Liga games thus far, with Vinicius managing just 18 more minutes than his counterpart. The two-time Champions League winner also leads the way in goals scored (5) and has a better conversion rate, despite having to compete for chances with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

While Vinicius may be the more impressive finisher, it seems as though Yamal has settled into a more creative role. The Spaniard leads the way in assists and passes attempted. He has also found more success when it comes to take-ons too. Other key statistics see the pendulum swing back and forth, with the duo trading superiority in shot accuracy, chances created and possession lost.

Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Jr 24/25 La Liga Stats Stat Lamine Yamal Vinicius Jr Goals 4 5 Assists 6 4 Shot Accuracy (%) 47.62 36.84 Conversion Rate (%) 19.05 26.32 Chances Created 20 21 Passes Attempted 347 311 Crossing Accuracy (%) 23.81 27.78 Take-On Success (%) 45.45 42.37 Possession Lost 163 156

2024/25 Champions League Statistics

Vinicius Jr has used his Champions League experience to perform heroics

Once again, a similar pattern emerges in Europe, showing that the two are not easily split. Yamal started his Champions League career with a bang, becoming the second-youngest scorer in the competition’s history, behind fellow Barcelona academy graduate Ansu Fati. Although Hansi Flick’s side went on to lose that game, they have since recovered, despite Yamal not adding to his tally. Meanwhile, Vinicius’s hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund saw him storm ahead with three goals.

Madrid's number seven has also been a more effective creative outlet overall, playing more passes and creating more chances for his teammates. His opposite number, however, has been far more efficient in possession and has an extra assist to his name, despite producing fewer opportunities overall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Jr is the fourth-highest-scoring Brazilian in Champions League history, behind Neymar, Kaka and Rivaldo (24).

Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Jr 24/25 Champions League Stats Stat Lamine Yamal Vinicius Jr Goals 1 3 Assists 1 0 Shot Accuracy (%) 75 58.33 Conversion Rate (%) 25 25 Chances Created 3 7 Passes Attempted 76 95 Crossing Accuracy (%) 0 35.71 Take-On Success (%) 47.06 44 Possession Lost 36 61

2024 International Tournaments Statistics

Yamal helped Spain win the European Championships

Both men also featured heavily for their national teams in continental competitions this past summer. Yamal broke records as the youngest player and youngest goalscorer en route to winning the 2024 Euros with Spain, where he also contributed an assist in the final. That brought his tally to four assists in the tournament, with his one goal coming in the match against France.

It was a less successful campaign for Vinicius Jr and Brazil in the Copa America, as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals. Consequently, the forward managed only one goal and two assists, falling behind in several categories compared to his teenage counterpart. The only statistics where Vinicius came out on top were in conversion rate and possession lost - unsurprising, given that he played fewer games.

Lamine Yamal vs Vinicius Jr 2024 International Tournament Stats Stat Lamine Yamal Vinicius Jr Goals 1 1 Assists 4 2 Shot Accuracy (%) 50 50 Conversion Rate (%) 7.14 12.5 Chances Created 19 8 Passes Attempted 178 76 Crossing Accuracy (%) 25 0 Take-On Success (%) 40 38.46 Possession Lost 86 50

Conclusion

Yamal making inroads

What is clear heading into the first El Clasico of the campaign is that Vinicius and Yamal are very evenly matched. That is a credit not only to the levels they are both currently operating at, but also to the heights the 17-year-old has already reached in such a short space of time.

Being able to be on par, or at least close to, the man most likely to be crowned the best player in the world is a testament to how incredible Yamal is and why he is believed to have the world at his feet. There is very little to choose between these two players, which only makes for a more tantalising match-up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Squawka - accurate as of 25/10/2024