Highlights Lamine Yamal is more involved in play & creative, boasting more assists and passes per game – as shown in his stats comparison with Endrick.

The Brazilian has his own qualities though, especially when focusing on scoring goals, with a higher goal tally and better shot accuracy.

Yamal outshined Endrick internationally this summer, winning Euro 2024, but there is plenty to come from the Barcelona and Real Madrid starlets.

For years, football was dominated by two greats: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The forwards went toe-to-toe at Barcelona and Real Madrid as many debated which player was superior.

While the Argentine is preferred by many, there are those who still go out to bat for the Portugal legend – even former teammates appear to be split. Two new young footballers could fill this particular void of conflict in years to come with Lamine Yamal and Endrick both touted to have huge futures.

La Liga will witness the two wonderkids in action next season at Barca and Madrid and it will be fascinating to see how they get on. With that said, it feels like a good moment to look at what the pair have achieved already in their careers with a statistical analysis.

Club Stats

Yamal has more to his game but Endrick impressive in other areas

It's firstly important to note that Yamal, who was born in July 2007 and is 17, plays as a winger. While Endrick, who was born in July 2006 and is 18, plays as a striker. As the stats below show, the two have different duties for their team.

For instance, the Barcelona youngster is expected to be more of a creative force. This explains why he has more assists (five compared to zero) than Endrick. He also comes out on top in other creative areas such as progressive passes, carries and take-ons competed.

Yamal is much more involved in play too. He averages 60.7 touches per game, while his counterpart is way down at 31.5. The Brazilian also manages far fewer passes and completes them at a slightly worse ratio.

Endrick, however, has a main focus of scoring goals. Despite his young age, he does this pretty well, with 14 in 44 games (just 27 starts) for Palmeiras – which is slightly better than he would have been expected to score from his accumulated xG of 12.2.

The Brazilian also takes more shots per game, and does so with more accuracy – hitting the target at an impressive rate of 48.7 per cent, compared to Yamal's still respectable 37.3 per cent. Interestingly, both having a remarkably similar average distance from goal when shooting, with Yamal shooting from just 10 centimeters closer.

Endrick comes out on top in aerial duels won, but this isn't really an area where Yamal would be expected to shine. What's more, when compared to other strikers, the Brazilian's aerial stats are in the lower four percentile, suggesting this is something he needs to work on.

Club Stats Stat Yamal (Barcelona) Endrick (Palmeiras) Appearances (starts) 38 (22) 44 (27) Goals 5 14 Assists 5 0 Shots (per 90) 2.41 2.95 Shots on Target 37.3% 48.7% Average Shot Distance 17.3 (meters) 17.4 (meters) Passes Completed (per 90) 37.2 13.6 Passes Completion Rate 79.8% 71.1% Progressive Passes (per 90) 3.35 2.52 Touches (per 90) 60.7 31.5 Progressive Carries (per 90) 5.02 2.79 Take-ons Completed (per 90) 2.86 1.82 Aerial Duels Won (per 90) 14.3% 26.6% Penalties Won 2 2

International Stats

Yamal had the better summer tournament

Of course, Yamal – holds the upper hand when it comes to international achievements. After all, the 17-year-old set Europe alight at Euro 2024, winning the competition with Spain and becoming the Young Player of the Tournament (and making the Team of the Tournament).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yamal became the youngest scorer in Euros history with his stunning equaliser in the 2024 semi-final against France at the age of just 16 years 362 days.

Endrick was also busy this summer as he went away to Copa America with Brazil. His tournament was less successful, with his side crashing out on penalties against Uruguay at the quarter-final stage.

He showed his promise going into the competition, scoring against England in a friendly – becoming the youngest player to ever score in a senior men's game at Wembley Stadium – but didn't enjoy a great time in the summer tournament. Notably, he played the full 90 minutes against Uruguay and completed just one successful pass when taking the kick-off.

International Stats Stat Yamal (Spain) Endrick (Brazil) Games 14 10 Goals 3 3 Assists 8 0 Honours Euro 2024 None Debut Age 16 years, 01 month, 26 days 17 years, 03 months, 27 days

Vedict

Yamal more complete

At this stage, both players are developing and should be allowed to do so without too much criticism – despite their already notibale repuations. Despite being a year young, Yamal appears to be a more complete player at this stage of his career and has already achieved more – performing at a high level with a Champions League club and starring at Euro 2024.

It may take some time for Endrick to truly settle at Real Madrid and it would be unwise to expect too much of him in his debut season – don't forget Vinicius Junior struggled in Spain initially. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how regularly he is used by Carlo Ancelotti.

Both players have the potential to reach the very top of the game and stay there for some time. But of the two, it appears Yamal is slightly ahead in his development right now.

Stats via FBREF and Transfermarkt (as of 22/07/24).