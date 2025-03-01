One of boxing's most important fighters, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, returns to the boxing ring on Saturday, the 1st of March, for a lightweight bout against Lamont Roach, and, ahead of the Premier Boxing Champions showdown on Prime Video pay-per-view and PPV.com, Davis's opponent Roach exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he's identified a chink in the unbeaten champion's armor.

The WBA lightweight champ, Davis, is one of the faces for the entire sport, is a box office attraction who regularly sells out arenas throughout the United States, and has stellar wins over Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios, Isaac Cruz, Ryan Garcia, and Frank Martin. His record, to date, is 30-0 (28 KOs) — but Roach, on Saturday, expects Tank's 0 will go.

Lamont Roach Exposes Gervonta Davis's Greatest Weakness

'Tank' appears too distracted by his own talk of retirement rather than focus on the fight, Roach says