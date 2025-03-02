Lamont Roach believes he should have gotten the win after going toe-to-toe with one of boxing's faces, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, over 12 rounds at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, the 1st of March.

GIVEMESPORT regarded Roach as the worthy winner in the fight, particularly as Davis took a knee in the ninth round and turned to his corner to have them wipe his face with a towel. With a referee who understood the rules of the sport, 'Tank' would have been punished with at least a knockdown, giving Roach a 10-8 in the ninth. A stricter official may have even disqualified Davis. However, Steve Willis simply gave a time-out.

Had the knockdown been scored, it would have swung the scorecards to reward Roach with a win. But he instead left the sold-out arena with a majority draw.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach's professional boxing records (as of 01/03/25) Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Fights 31 28 Wins 30 (28 KOs) 25 (10 KOs) Losses 0 1 Draws 1 2

Lamont Roach Says he Should Have Got The Win

Judges determined the Gervonta Davis vs Roach fight to be a draw