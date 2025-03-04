On Saturday the 1st of March, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in all of boxing, Gervonta Davis, returned to the ring for the first time in eight months, but his return didn't go how he would've imagined it. 'Tank' went head-to-head with Lamont Roach Jr and even though he was a huge favourite to win the fight according to a large majority of boxing fans, analysts as well as bookmakers around the world, Davis was taken to the distance for just the third time in his career and it wasn't without controversy.

The reason why the result of the fight was controversial is that in the ninth round of the fight, Roach connected with a clean jab and for a brief moment, Davis took a knee which is recognised as a knockdown in boxing, however, for whatever reason, referee Steve Willis halted his count after briefly starting it which caused controversy. 'Tank' went on to say the reason he briefly took a knee was due to grease in his eyes, however, that excuse may not work on boxing authorities as a recent social media post from Roach has suggested the result of the fight may be overturned.

Related Gervonta Davis' Hair Stylist Responds to Lamont Roach 'Grease' Controversy Davis insisted that his hair stylist was at fault after he bizarrely took a knee mid-way through a round vs Lamont Roach...

Lamont Roach Insinuates Gervonta Davis Fight Result Could Be Overturned

Roach would've been crowned the winner if the judges scored Davis taking a knee

In what would be a huge turn of events and a monumental result for boxing, Lamont Roach has insinuated that the result of his fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis this past weekend could be overturned. Roach, who was, according to many, robbed of a shock-upset victory over Davis due to a refereeing blunder in the ninth round, took to social media to tease that 'Tank' may be about to lose his undefeated record.

Roach posted the following to X:

If Roach's post to X has any truth to it, it would be the biggest story to come out of boxing in 2025 so far and even though he would be crowned the winner, he may end up feeling robbed of getting to enjoy that moment in the ring after taking one of the best fighters in the sport to the distance.

Randy Gordon Says Gervonta Davis Should Have Been Disqualified

The International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee has backed Roach's potential appeal

International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and former head of the New York Athletic Commission, Randy Gordon, has spoken out about the controversial Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach fight and has branded the result "one of the worst shaftings in boxing history."

Gordon took to social media to say the following:

“Tank went down on his own. It's still a knockdown. Then, his corner jumped up on the ring apron. The fighter gets disqualified. Where's the problem? And the judges scored it a draw? Poor Lamont Roach got one of the worst shaftings in boxing history last night. I hope Roach appeals. He has a very good case.”

If a man with Gordon's experience in boxing believes Roach has a very good case, we may well see Davis be handed a loss very soon.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach's professional boxing records (as of 03/03/25) Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Fights 31 28 Wins 30 25 Losses 0 1 Draws 1 2