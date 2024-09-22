Key Takeaways Frank Lampard played with legendary Premier League forwards like Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney, and Michael Owen

However, after just one season at Manchester City, he named Sergio Aguero his best striking partner

Aguero's goal-scoring prowess earned him high praise form the Chelsea legend.

Widely regarded as one of the finest players to have graced the Premier League, it is only fitting that Frank Lampard has played alongside some of the game's most storied greats.

As Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer, "Super Frank" balanced on self-sufficiency in the goal-getting department of play, but has still had the opportunity in the game to call some truly phenomenal strikers his former teammates.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Michael Owen and David Villa have all shared a pitch with Lampard, but it is one player from his controversially-sanctioned stint at Manchester City that Lampard claimed as his greatest-ever striking cohort.

Lampard: Aguero "Right at the top"

The former Citizen had high praise for King Kun

Despite having played over a decade at Chelsea, with strikers such as Andriy Shevchenko and Didier Drogba, and having shared over 100 England appearances with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Jermain Defoe, it is - perhaps surprisingly to some - a striker whom Lampard shared just one solitary season in tandem with that he puts on top of his list.

Sergio Aguero was the man Lampard crowned as the top striker he played alongside, when quizzed on the matter whilst doing punditry work for Sky Sports back in 2017, commenting on a goalscoring appearance for Aguero against Sunderland that March:

"Oh, [he is] right at the top, for me I think. I have been fortunate enough to play with great players, Didier Drogba was one I always raved about as an all-round striker, as he gave you everything. But in terms [of being] an out-and-out goalscorer and finisher, Aguero is the best I have played with. He can be quiet for a lot of the game, but then score a winning goal, with any type of goal as well around the box. He is lethal, he is sharp and he's a very confident lad. He has a certain demeanour in the way he plays and the way he trains."

Lampard may have only spent one season alongside the Argentine, who is still Manchester City's all-time top scorer, and the scorer of the most Premier League hat-tricks in history (12), but it was certainly one that stuck in Lampard's mind for good reason, with Aguero's 26 league goals netting him the Premier League Golden Boot for the 14/15 season that the duo shared. Manchester City finished second in the league that season, behind Lampard's former employers, Chelsea, whom Lampard heartbreakingly scored against at the Etihad.

Frank's Forwards

Lampard has played with some excellent number nines

Aguero certainly had his work cut out for him to make it onto the summit of Lampard's best-ever striking teammates, with the England and Chelsea legend having shared a blue half of the pitch with some of the greatest to ever grace the game.

The most formidable, of course, would be that of Didier Drogba, whom Lampard did shout out in his Aguero-based revelations, praising him for his all-round centre-forward play, albeit giving the nod to Aguero for his outstanding goalscoring ability.

Drogba is not the only fine striker to have laced up with Lampard in his Stamford Bridge story, with strikers as good as Hernan Crespo, Fernando Torres and Andriy Shevchenko having all taken on a spell with The Blues during Lampard's rein, though neither of them quite hit the expected heights during their times in West London.

Lampard also had his share of talents in front of him on the international stage, too, with legendary Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and Liverpool icon Michael Owen having also played alongside him with England.

Even in the final embers of his illustrious career, Lampard had some of the game's very finest leading the line ahead of him, as he wound down his career in tandem with legendary former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa with CityGroup-owned New York City FC, from whom Lampard was loaned in order to play alongside Aguero with Manchester City.

However, you cannot argue against Lampard's affirmation of Aguero. The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever players, and certainly one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the division.

With Lampard rather fond of a goal in his own right, praise may come little higher for Aguero, who retired at the age of 33 whilst on the books with Barcelona.