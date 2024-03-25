Highlights Russell's last lap crash could have been catastrophic without Aston Martin's quick warning to Stroll.

Video of Russell begging for the red flag went viral after Sunday's race.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was penalised for his role in the initial incident.

Sunday's Australian Grand Prix saw one of the terrifying moments in recent F1 history as Mercedes driver George Russell ended up stranded in the middle of the track after crashing during the last lap of the race. Russell was in seventh place at the time the incident occurred, chasing down Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso for sixth.

The Spaniard was later penalised for his role in causing the crash, but it turns out that the situation could have been a whole lot worse if it was not for the actions of the Aston Martin team, who warned Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll of the situation ahead of him on their radio - preventing a potentially catastrophic accident.

George Russell's Horror Crash

Last lap incident could have had terrible outcome

Video of Russell's heavily distressed reaction to becoming stuck in the centre of the track quickly went viral after Sunday's race, with the sheer terror in his voice clear for all to hear. "Red flag. Red flag, I’m in the middle of the track. I’m in the middle, red, f****** hell." The 26-year-old knew that he had only seconds before another car would be making its way towards him at frightening speed and was begging his team to intervene.

While no red flag was called for, race officials did introduce a Virtual Safety Car which essentially secured each the finishing position of each driver as it would have been prior to the incident. That action would have done nothing to help Russell, though, if Stroll had thundered into him while unaware of his predicament.

Footage has now emerged of the conversation between Stroll and his team in the seconds after Russell's crash. It's clear that the Aston Martin race engineer immediately the horrific nature of what might unfold as he tried to explain why had happened to his driver.

"Yellow ahead. Russell out of sixth. Yellow ahead! Yellow ahead! Danger. He's in the track! Danger. Be careful, careful, careful! VSC runs. Safety car. Delta positive."

To his credit, Stroll immediately took on board the instruction of his team and slowed down, but his voice was still full of confusion as he asked: "What happened?"

Video: Aston Martin's Reaction to George Russell's Crash at Australian GP

Team's instructions may have prevented major injury

While Aston Martin should take great credit for their handling of a incredibly difficult situation, they won't be thrilled about the post-race decision from the stewards to impose a 20-second penalty on Alonso, a sanction which saw his finishing position drop from sixth to eighth.

Why Stewards Punished Fernando Alonso Over George Russell Crash

Spaniard demoted to eighth-place finish

More than three hours after the race, Alonso was penalised by the stewards for 'potentially dangerous driving' in relation to the incident. Per The Mirror, officials found that the driver had 'lifted slightly more than 100m earlier than he ever had going into that corner during the race' [when the incident occured] and 'also braked very slightly at a point that he did not usually brake and he downshifted at a point he never usually downshifted. He then upshifted again, and accelerated to the corner before lifting again to make the corner.'

Alonso has since defended his actions on social media, calling the decision "surprising". He wrote: "We never drive at 100 per cent every race lap and every corner, we save fuel, tires, brakes, so being responsible for not making every lap the same is a bit surprising." Aston Martin have not yet confirmed if they intend to appeal the sanction.