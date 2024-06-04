Highlights The Pelicans are not re-signing Jonas Valanciunas, looking to retool their roster around Zion Williamson.

Valanciunas is set to become a top free agent, valued for defense and scoring both inside and beyond the arc.

Potential landing spots include the Lakers, Thunder, Magic, Pistons, and Grizzlies.

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to retool their roster around Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum this offseason. There have already been rumors linked to the Pelicans looking to trade away one of their star players in Brandon Ingram this offseason. Another player they are set to get rid of is their starting center, Jonas Valanciunas . According to Mike Scotto from HoopsHype, the Pelicans are not expected to re-sign Valanciunas this offseason, making the veteran center an unrestricted free agent.

Valanciunas is coming off of a season where he averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in 82 games. His 12.2 points per game were the least amount he has averaged since the 2016-17 season when he was a Toronto Raptors . He also averaged his lowest rebound per game total since the 2018-19 season, the same season he was traded from the Raptors to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 32-year-old veteran showed last season that he is still a good defensive player by posting his best defensive rating of 109.9 since he was still in Memphis in 2020-21. Valanciunas has also improved on his outside shooting since arriving in New Orleans in 2021, which other teams now look for in their starting centers.

Jonas Valanciunas Stats 2023-24 G 82 PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 APG 2.1 BPG 0.8 FG% 55.9% 3PT% 30.8%

With Valanciunas not expected to return to New Orleans, there should be many teams interested in the 6-foot-11 big man. The 32-year-old is still a reliable defender and inside scorer. He has also proven over the past three seasons that he can also knock down three-pointers when given the opportunity.

Here are five potential landing spots this offseason for Valanciunas.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers add size next to Anthony Davis

With the L.A. Lakers being eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets , they started their offseason by firing head coach Darvin Ham. Now they are in search of their new head coach while also trying to re-sign LeBron James . If LeBron does re-sign in L.A., expect the Lakers to add more role players around him and Anthony Davis this offseason. One potential player they may be interested in is Valanciunas.

The Lakers struggled with size last season. Besides Davis, the only other big men to see playing time were Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes. For a team looking to hang banner number 18, the Lakers have to pair Davis with another reliable front-court player. That player could be Valanciunas. Valanciunas would have to take a pay cut to sign in L.A., but the veteran big man may do just that as he is still chasing his first championship.

Pairing a reliable defender and scorer next to Davis down low, along with some possible trades for other stars, would improve the odds of the Lakers chasing another championship next season.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder add veteran size to young team

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the surprise team in the NBA last season. With one of the youngest rosters in the league, the Thunder found themselves with the best record in the Western Conference. They did end up losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, but the young team gained valuable playoff experience.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Homgren, the Thunder have possibly the brightest future of any NBA franchise right now. They will also have enough cap space to go after multiple players in free agency this summer. One of those players could be the veteran center in Valanciunas.

Valanciunas would be a great fit in OKC. He would more than likely come off of the bench, but he would add size and defense to the young roster. He could also help mentor Holmgren, along with many of the other young players in OKC. Valanciunas would also add another reliable scorer to a team that has many of them.

With the rebuild over, the Thunder are ready to compete for championships. They were the best team in the Western Conference during the regular season last year, but lacked veteran presence and playoff experience. The roster now has playoff experience and adding Valanciunas to the roster would add more, along with a veteran presence. If the Thunder end up signing him this offseason, expect OKC to be at the top of the NBA once again next season.

Orlando Magic

Magic add size and veteran presence

Like the Thunder, the Orlando Magic were another surprise team last season. Amidst a rebuild, the Magic finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round before being eliminated.

It looks like Orlando's rebuild is over and that they are going to be competing at the top of the East for most of the foreseeable future. This offseason they should look to add some size and veteran presence to the very young roster. One player that fits both is Valanciunas.

The Magic relied on Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero to do most of the work in the paint on both sides of the floor last season, so adding another big man is a must this offseason. Orlando also gained valuable playoff experience last season, and adding another veteran with playoff experience could help improve the team even more next season. Valanciunas would bring both another big body inside and veteran leadership.

He is a reliable inside scorer who can also now space the floor with his improved three-point shooting, something the Magic need after finishing last in the league along with the Detroit Pistons with just 11.0 threes made per game. He would also add another good defender to the NBA's second-best defense.

By signing Valanciunas this offseason, the Magic would improve on both ends of the court while also bringing in veteran leadership. Alongside Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando looks to improve on their great season last year and start to once again compete at the top of the East.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons add veteran to speed up lengthy rebuild

The Pistons once again found themselves with the worst record in the NBA last season. They then watched the potential first overall pick fall to the fifth pick in the draft lottery, continuing their lack of luck. The Pistons have not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season and have not advanced past the first round since the 2007-08 season.

With Detroit still in the midst of their lengthy rebuild, they may look to add a veteran player this offseason to help mentor the young players on the roster. That player could be Valanciunas.

Valanciunas may look to sign with a contender this offseason as he continues to chase his first championship. If he doesn't though, the Pistons would be a great fit. Detroit has struggled for the last five seasons and their rebuild has lasted longer than anyone expected. With Cade Cunningham yet to live up to being the first overall pick in the 2021 draft and the rest of the roster not developing as many thought they would, adding a veteran presence like Valanciunas may just speed up the rebuild.

Along with his 12 years of experience, Valanciunas would also bring a reliable scorer and defender to the Detroit front-court next to Jalen Duren, who has been one of the lone bright spots in Detroit since he was drafted in 2022. Valanciunas could help mentor Duren, along with others on the team, in hopes of the rebuild coming to a close in the next few seasons.

With the Pistons interested in bringing in multiple free agents, look for them to be interested in Valanciunas. He would bring a reliable scorer and defender to a team that desperately needs it. He would also bring veteran leadership to one of the youngest rosters in the league. He, alongside a healthy Cunningham and Duren, as well as any other player they bring in this offseason, could speed up Detroit's rebuild and get them back to their winning ways of the past.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies bring back former center

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a very weird season. It started with their star player in Ja Morant being suspended at the start of the year. When he returned, he then suffered a season-ending injury. He wasn't the only Grizzlies player to suffer an injury last season, as much of their roster struggled with injuries.

The Grizzlies ended up with the third-worst record in the Western Conference after being looked at as a team that could compete for a championship last season. Because of this, they did receive the ninth pick in the upcoming draft, which they are wanting to trade for more depth. After a rough season, look for Memphis to be buyers this offseason in both the trade market and free agency. One player they may look to sign is Valanciunas.

Valanciunas played in Memphis from 2018 to 2021 and a reunion may happen this offseason. The Grizzlies need size up front next to Jaren Jackson Jr., and Valanciunas would add both size and another good defender next to one of the NBA's best. He would also be another reliable scoring option on a team that has many already in Morant, Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and GG Jackson. Valanciunas is also a very durable player that would fit in well with the Grizzlies' injury history.

With the Grizzlies looking to bounce back after a disappointing season last year, look for them to be buyers during free agency this summer. One player they should be interested in bringing in is Valanciunas. Along with his reliable scoring and defense, Valanciunas would bring in veteran presence and durability to a team that needs it as they look to compete at the top of the West next season.

Valanciunas will be on the radar of many teams this offseason. With the 32-year-old big man expected to leave New Orleans, there are many different teams that could use a veteran big man. Valanciunas is a reliable scorer and defender that could help a team compete for a championship or help others in their rebuilding efforts.