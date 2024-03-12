Highlights The Denver Broncos released several veterans and opened cap space after an 8-9 season, including Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.

The Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from adding Simmons to a defense that allowed the sixth-most yards in 2023.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers both have the cap space to acquire Simmons, and adding a veteran leader would bolster each defense.

Following an 8-9 campaign in 2023, the Denver Broncos have hit the ground running, releasing veterans and key contributors to open cap space, beginning to rebuild earlier than expected after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson.

Not only did Denver decide to move on from Wilson just two years removed from signing him to a five-year, $242 million contract, the front office also elected to move on from several key players to begin the offseason. Among these veterans is two-time Pro Bowl safety, Justin Simmons.

Simmons, 30, earned his second Pro Bowl nod last season following a 70-tackle, three-interception season and also earned second-team All-Pro honors.

As Simmons hits free agency, numerous teams from around the NFL will likely reach out with interest as he would still be a key piece for a number of contending teams. Here are three top spots for Simmons in free agency.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philly could add a key piece to the secondary following Byard's release

The Philadelphia Eagles saw their defense take a step back in 2023 following a dominant 2022 campaign. Last season, the Eagles looked unimpressive defensively, giving up an average of 25.2 points per game, ranking 30th in the NFL in this category.

Philadelphia's defense felt the losses of players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who they lost to Detroit following the team's dominant 2022 season that saw their defense allow just 20.2 points per game on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

The team attempted to fill the holes left by some key defensive contributors last season, bringing in former Pro Bowlers Kevin Byard and Shaquille Leonard to bolster their defensive production. These efforts didn't work out how Philly would have liked, losing six of their last seven to finish the season, including a wildcard round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in NFL history to begin with a 10-1 record and fail to reach 12 wins.

In the offseason, Philadelphia lost several veterans, including Byard, and parted ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The Eagles started free agency off strong, picking up star running back Saquon Barkley to bolster their offense and still have around $26 million to work with for the remainder of free agency.

Adding a safety like Simmons could provide the Eagles with the Gardner-Johnson replacement they have been searching for. Simmons steps into a secondary that features Darius Slay and James Bradberry and offers safety help to a defense that allowed over 356 yards per game in 2023, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Justin Simmons' 2023 Stats Stat Simmons Games Played 15 Interceptions 3 Passes Defended 8 Combined Tackles 70 Passer Rating When Targeted 89.1 Missed Tackle % 6.7%

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers could form a star safety pairing in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers broke free agency wide open with the acquisition of Russell Wilson, signing the quarterback to a one-year veteran minimum deal worth $1.2 million. In this scenario, Pittsburgh continues to add star power in the form of Simmons, Wilson's former teammate in Denver.

With Pittsburgh's remaining cap space sitting around $18.4 million, signing Simmons could prove to be rather inexpensive for the Steelers, allowing the team to continue to address needs as free agency progresses.

Simmons would join a secondary in Pittsburgh that features All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and instantly bolster their defensive unit as a playmaker and veteran leader.

Simmons could step in next to Fitzpatrick and allow him to play to his strengths in coverage, rather than playing in the box. Signing Simmons could also help a defense that finished 17th in the NFL in passing yards and 21st in total yards last season.

Secondary help became a need for the Steelers following the team's release of Keanu Neal prior to free agency. Simmons would fill a big hole for Pittsburgh as free agency rolls on.

Green Bay Packers

Youthful Packers could add a veteran leader and key defensive piece all-in-one

The Green Bay Packers played beyond their years in 2023, making history as the youngest team to win a playoff game since 1970 with their wildcard upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Following the team's playoff loss to the eventual runner-up San Francisco 49ers, the Packers hit free agency running to open the offseason, signing star running back Josh Jacobs on Monday afternoon, as well as picking up safety Xavier McKinney.

Prior to these acquisitions, Green Bay had around $26 million in cap space and gained some money back following the release of Aaron Jones. Despite adding McKinney, the Packers lost former first-rounder Darnell Savage to the Jacksonville Jaguars, opening a need at safety for a defense led by Jeff Hafley, who is known to prioritize the position.

Pairing Simmons with McKinney would give the Packers a top safety duo in the NFL, and look down Green Bay's secondary alongside All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. Green Bay's defense could instantly improve following a middle-of-the-pack effort last season that saw them rank 17th in the NFL in yards allowed.

Given Green Bay's talent on offense, prioritizing the defensive side of the ball in free agency could prove to be crucial for the team's future success.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.