Lando Norris joked that Max Verstappen always ruins everything, after the Dutchman beat the Briton to pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Norris had a fine qualifying session on Saturday afternoon at Silverstone, with him sat on provisional pole as the final moments ticked down, but, once again, Verstappen popped up with the fastest time of all to set himself up for a P1 start tomorrow afternoon.

Even so, it was still a hugely positive day for McLaren, with team-mate Oscar Piastri lining up in P3, though Lando was naturally still disappointed to be denied what would have been a sensational pole.

Lando Norris: Max Verstappen always ruins everything!

Indeed, after qualy, he couldn't help but make a cheeky joke about Max and how he always ends up on top, seemingly, at the moment in F1.

"I was close!" said Lando after getting out of the car.

"P1 in Q1, I think I was P1 in Q2, two-tenths to P1 in Q3. Pretty insane. My last lap was a good lap.

“I could hear Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] on the radio on the in-lap which was the best thing ever. It's great for myself but also for both of us to be second and third is pretty amazing from the whole team.

“It’s always Max, he always ruins everything for everyone! A big thanks to the whole crowd here. It’s been a very special day for us and I'll look forward to tomorrow.”

It was certainly a hugely popular result with the Silverstone crowd, who obviously want to see their compatriots doing well out on track.

The roar from the fans when Norris went on pole here at the circuit was loud, though ultimately it didn't last long as Verstappen crossed the line moments later to take his latest pole position.

He'll be feeling confident about getting yet another win in 2023, too, with team-mate Sergio Perez set to start right down towards the back of the field after failing to make it out of Q1 in qualifying - yet another difficult Saturday for Checo.

McLaren aiming to kick on

As for McLaren, the fight will now be to try and convert their good starting positions into a hefty haul of points as they try and make some headway in the Constructors' standings.

Their race pace has been an issue at times this season but in Austria last time out Lando Norris showed that the new upgrades on the car could help him mix it with the likes of Aston Martin and Mercedes, and so they'll be hoping that that trend can continue tomorrow on both cars.

In general, it's just great to see a team like McLaren having success once again at a track like Silverstone, and with many in papaya in the grandstands tomorrow, both Norris and Piastri will be hoping to give their supporters something to really celebrate come the chequered flag on Sunday.

Lights out tomorrow afternoon is at 3pm UK time.