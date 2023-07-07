Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes McLaren and Lando Norris could surprise this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone is the setting for the latest round of the 2023 championship and, of course, the track is one that is known around the world for its fast sections and flowing corners.

It is a popular one with fans and drivers alike, whilst many of the teams obviously enjoy it as it is so close to home and the travel requirements are far less than any other GP if you're UK based.

McLaren are one of said teams to have their HQ in this country, then, and they will be looking to have a strong weekend on home turf, especially after a promising weekend in Austria last time out.

McLaren improve in Austria

Indeed, Lando Norris crossed the line in Spielberg in fifth place but was eventually awarded fourth after Carlos Sainz was given a time penalty in front, and that capped off a positive weekend for the team that saw them run a host of upgrades on the Briton's car.

They were careful about getting too carried away about the result, of course, suggesting that a number of factors went their way at the Red Bull Ring but, even so, they were rightly positive about the step they had taken.

It'll be interesting, then, to see how they go at a Silverstone circuit that is much different to the one in Spielberg, but if they can perform well then they are going to be feeling very optimistic about the direction in which they are heading.

Johnny Herbert makes Lando Norris Silverstone prediction

Time will tell, but Herbert believes McLaren have it in them to spring a shock or two at Silverstone...

"Lando and McLaren can still surprise people," he said to King Casino Bonus.

"If you look at what they have achieved so far it has not been the performance gain they were looking for after the past couple of years. But they have made some improvements and Silverstone is a big opportunity to make that little jump towards Ferrari.

“This weekend is important because they are trying to get back to those winning ways of old. The only way you are going to do that is attract sponsors who give you the ability to do the job on the track. They need more consistency, that’s where they are lacking.”

McLaren obviously want to be fighting for race wins but it has been a while since they have been able to do that and it is a goal that they are not going to achieve overnight.

However, moving in the right direction is all they can do and Austria seemed to be a sign that they are beginning to do just that.

Make no mistake, there will still be some peaks and troughs along the way as they work further with the car and move into the coming seasons, but there feels a stronger air of positivity around the team now compared to the start of the year and that in itself is progress.