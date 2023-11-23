Highlights New footage confirms how lucky Lando Norris was to escape without serious injury in his crash at the Las Vegas GP.

The high-speed nature of the track and lack of grip made the incident more hazardous, highlighting the importance of safety equipment in F1 cars.

Despite the crash, Norris has had an impressive 2023 season and hopes to finish in the top four of the Drivers' Championship, with his sights on closing the gap on Max Verstappen next season.

Frightening new footage was posted on social media of Lando Norris' crash during the Las Vegas GP from the on-board 360° camera. The clip confirms just how lucky the McLaren driver was to escape the wreckage without suffering a serious injury.

The incident happened at turn 11, before the breaking zone for turn 12, and resulted in Norris sliding down the run-off zone and hitting the barriers. It could have been so much worse, however, as the Brit narrowly missed his teammate Oscar Piastri while sliding towards the crash barriers. On this particular corner of the track, the F1 cars will approach it at a speed of around 180mph and 70mph while turning. The high speed gives the drivers very little time to correct a mistake, and if their reactions are not on point, the results can be catastrophic. We have seen some disastrous crashes over the years, and the safety equipment fitted to F1 cars has fortunately come a long way.

The narrow roads of Vegas make it more hazardous, and there appeared to be little grip on the track. On the approach to turn 11, there's a bump in the track. That was noticeable when sparks were flying off the cars in that section of the road. The rest of the new Vegas circuit appeared to be smooth in terms of bumps, but the drivers struggled with the dropping temperature and large breaking zones.

Lando Norris' impressive 2023 season

Norris arrived in Las Vegas in fine form, finishing on the podium in five out of six events. The crash saw his first DNF of 2023, and he will hope it is his last as F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for the last race of the season. Having a first DNF on the penultimate race of the season is impressive, to say the least. Norris sits sixth in the Drivers' Championship but could finish the season in the top four if he shows his pre-Vegas form. Next season's goal will be to try to close the gap on Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The Dutchman cruised to the title this season with an impressive 18 victories.

The Brit was quick to let his team know he was okay after the crash, writing on the message service, "I'm ok." Norris was taken to a medical centre and had precautionary checks at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, before being discharged.

After confirmation from the University Medical Center that Norris was okay, the Brit said: "An unfortunate end to our Las Vegas GP weekend. I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall. Not the way we wanted the weekend to end, especially considering the pace looked promising on Oscar's side."

Videos: Lando Norris' crash at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Norris continued: "Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they'll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi."

All the drivers will hope Abu Dhabi isn't as incident-packed as Vegas and hope to end their respective seasons on a high.