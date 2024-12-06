Lando Norris' Instagram post from the annual drivers' dinner showed an interesting detail between Max Verstappen and George Russell, who were on opposite sides of the room in the photo.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton organises annual drivers' dinners at the end of every season, where he pays the bill, which comes as little surprise when considering how much more successful he is than most of the drivers in the sport today. One interesting detail from this year's photo shows how close the drivers in Formula 1 are off the track, but clearly not everyone sees eye-to-eye, with a certain Verstappen and Russell sitting at either end of the table, after their heated feud at the last Grand Prix in Qatar.

Qatar Controversy Between Verstappen & Russell

Neither driver has held back with their thoughts on the other

In qualifying for grid positions for the Qatar Grand Prix, Russell and Verstappen were involved in an incident that caused controversy. While on his second out-lap, the Mercedes driver was impeded by his Red Bull counterpart on a corner, which saw the Brit forced slightly towards the gravel.

Following the end of qualifying, after Verstappen had secured pole position for the Grand Prix the next day, the incident was sent to the stewards for review to determine if any action was needed. Many thought that because Russell was on his second out-lap and not a timed lap, there would be no outcome.

2024 F1 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 06/12/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 429 2. Lando Norris McLaren 349 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 341 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 291 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 272

However, following the stewards' meeting, it was determined that the world champion had impeded the Mercedes driver, and he lost pole position on the grid, escalating the row between the two further. Spanish driver Fernando Alonso sparked further conspiracies by suggesting that nationality played a part in the decision to penalise the Dutch driver.

Aftermath of Qatar Drama Between Verstappen & Russell

It's clear the two aren't going to forgive and forget anytime soon

The world champion stated that following the incident, he has lost all respect for Mercedes' George Russell, who he claims sparked wild theories during the stewards' review. The Brit, meanwhile, has suggested that Verstappen was a bully that the F1 world needed to stand up to after claiming that the Red Bull driver had threatened to intentionally crash into him.

Russell has gone on to stand firm on his statement that Verstappen was attempting to intentionally crash, with the Brit claiming the champion threatened to put his head into the wall. Red Bull and the Dutch driver have, however, since denied the allegations, with the manufacturer refusing to comment on the incident.

However, while stating that what happens on the track is purely professional, Russell appears to have sparked a new era in Formula 1, citing his relationship with Verstappen as done. The annual drivers' dinner arranged by Hamilton backs up the case that there are very rarely hard feelings between drivers and not much animosity. But with the tension in that room, it would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall following Russell and Verstappen's war of words, which does not seem to be anything that will be going away anytime soon.