Lando Norris believes his fellow championship rival Max Verstappen’s win in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was “not talent, just luck” as the Red Bull driver managed to come back from being in 17th place to win for the first time since June.

Norris blamed a certain rule which came into play during the race which he suggested helped the Dutchman on his way to victory. The Englishman had been leading the race, until things took a turn on lap 29 when George Russell pitted with Norris at the same time as the Virtual Safety Car had been initiated following a spin by Nico Hulkenberg.

As a result of pitting, Norris then lost places in the race – just before the Safety Car was called for the bad rain, followed by the red flag being shown after Franco Colapinto crashed. With the race suspended, the drivers were able to change their tyres before the race restarted, cancelling out any advantage that Norris and Russell may have had if the race continued on as usual.