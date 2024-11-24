Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after finishing one place ahead of Lando Norris in Las Vegas and the McLaren man's heartwarming reaction to the result has gone viral.

After Verstappen’s victory and Norris’ sixth-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix in early November, the Brit’s hopes of a first Drivers’ Championship were all but over, despite Verstappen’s unusually disappointing second half to the season. This weekend's race in Sin City simply confirmed what many felt was inevitable.

That wouldn't have made the bill any less bitter for Norris to swallow, but he showed plenty of class by acknowledging his rival's triumph shortly after it became official.

Close

Lando Norris' Response to Max Verstappen Beating Him to the 2024 Drivers' Championship

The young Brit was the perfect sportsman in Vegas

The 24-year-old let his sportsmanship shine through as he was seen giving his rival a thumbs up before clapping him as the Red Bull driver celebrated a historic moment.

Norris has faced some criticism this season from fans for how he has acted after certain races during the battle for the championship. However, now that the destination of the Drivers' Championship is decided, the McLaren man congratulated the Dutchman on being the better overall performer over the course of the season.

Speaking after the race, Norris told reporters:

"I'll start with congrats to Max, as much as it hurts a little bit. Saying congrats to him does not hurt, but knowing the championship is now 100% over. You always have a little hope inside, but he drove an incredible season. When he had the quickest car he dominated, and when he didn’t, he was still there and always on my heels. He made my life tough - we made his tough at times I am sure, but he drove a better season so a big congrats to him."

He continued: "There is definitely more pressure, there are more eyes, more nerves, more demands on me to make sure I go out and don't mess up a qualifying lap or make a mistake in the race, stay in the race, don't get taken out."

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 24/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 403 2. Lando Norris McLaren 340 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 319 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 268 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 259

Verstappen has now joined an elite group of drivers with four world championships. Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are the five others who achieved this monumental feat. The Dutchman was emotional after the race, telling his team: "Oh my God, what a season… four times. A little bit more difficult than last year. Thank you guys."

Verstappen went 10 races in a row without a win in the second half of the season which made the race for the Drivers’ Championship much closer than many expected. But his sensational victory in Sao Paulo, where he raced up from 17th on the grid to pass the chequered flag first, practically secured the championship. Norris will be intent on going all he can next term to prevent the Red Bull man from making it five individual titles in a row in 2025.