McLaren’s Lando Norris has been left red-faced after accidentally smashing his Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix trophy during the podium celebrations.

In a recent Twitter post from McLaren, with the caption: “We are so, so sorry… @redbullracing and @Max33Verstappen!” Norris can be seen slamming a bottle of celebratory champagne onto the podium and spraying the contents over his opponents Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, however, the podium in question was also home to Verstappen’s ceramic trophy, which subsequently fell to the floor and smashed into several pieces.

It's worth saying, Norris didn't actually hit the trophy deliberately, he smashed his champagne bottle against the table, which then wobbled and knocked the trophy to the floor, causing it to smash and break.

Norris, who finished second in the race behind Verstappen, can be seen grimacing after realising his embarrassing error.

Video: Lando Norris smashes Max Verstappen's trophy

Fans of both Norris and Verstappen have been quick to react to the incident.

“That’ll be a 5 sec penalty,” “A McLaren driver breaking Red Bull’s trophy for its 12 consecutive win is about as poetic as the real world gets,” and “This is amazing and if I may say… A very Lando thing to do. When Lando wins next week, Verstappen can get his own back,” were just a few of the comments.

However, some have taken the opportunity to complain about the lack of entertainment throughout the race with one Twitter user saying: “The best entertainment of the afternoon lol,” and another saying “The highlight of the day."

Thankfully, the Red Bull team seems to have taken the incident in good humour, replying to McLaren’s tweet with: “We can’t take you anywhere, glad to have you up there with us though," before following up with: “We’re gonna need some glue."

What happened at the Hungary Grand Prix?

Verstappen is unlikely to be too upset following the accident, as the Dutchman’s win set a new record for the most consecutive race wins for a Formula 1 team, after 12 back-to-back victories.

Verstappen was beaten to poll position in qualifying by Lewis Hamilton, however, after the Brit had a terrible start to the race, the championship leader overtook him, and it was plain sailing for the remainder of the race.

Speaking on the F1 record, the Dutchman said: "Twelve wins in a row is just incredible. What we've been going through the last few years is unbelievable and, hopefully, we can keep this momentum going for a long time."

Following the incident, the perpetrator Norris absolved himself of any wrongdoing and instead cheekily suggested it was Verstappen’s fault for leaving the trophy too close to the edge.

“Max just placed it too close to the edge,” said Norris. “It fell over, I guess. Not my problem. It’s his!”

Max Verstappen currently leads the Formula 1 driver standings ahead of Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso, with former champion Hamilton currently residing in fourth place.

Verstappen will be looking to win again in the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix on the 30th of July, but will probably be a little bit more careful with his trophy placement… especially if Lando Norris is anywhere in the vicinity.