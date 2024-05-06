Highlights Lando Norris finally won his first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, at the 110th time of asking, much to the delight and emotion of the McLaren driver.

Norris finished ahead of Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen, which led to the Dutchman giving his fellow driver a round of applause during the cool-down lap.

Norris had been questioned over his ability to win a race, but he's finally put those doubts to bed.

As Lando Norris finally overcame his winning duck, securing his first-ever race victory at the Miami Grand Prix, it was not only to the delight of McLaren fans, or the drivers on the track, who serenaded him with rounds of applause as they came over the finish line, it was to the obvious delight of himself and his team, as visor cam footage paired with the audio of the team radio makes for some very wholesome listening as Lando "No-wins" is no more.

Driving in his 110th race of his career, Lando Norris decided that the Miami GP was the time and place to put in the performance fans knew he had in him. Having come close at the Russian GP in 2021, it was a change in conditions that ultimately led to him not getting his first victory, but with the Miami sun glaring down on him, he showed up and showed out in convincing fashion, beating Max Verstappen to victory with a seven-second lead on the Dutch champion.

There had been a lot of talk regarding Norris, and if he had it in him to compete for victories, especially following the GP in China, where he topped qualifying, only for Lewis Hamilton to snatch that position off him following Turn 2 on race day. However, the "No-wins" moniker is no more, and the delight of the British driver and his team was palpable, with radio footage proving just how badly they had been waiting for this moment.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Miami GP was Lando Norris' 110th start in a Formula 1 race.

"Woooo, about f****** time! I love you all, I love you all, thank you so much, we did it!"

Having taken the time to relish in the fact that he was an F1 race winner, the McLaren driver delivered a lovely speech to his team over the radio, saying: "Everyone in McLaren, I've finally delivered for you, thank you so much, I'm so proud of everyone, of our work, let's keep it up, let's keep fighting. This is just the beginning. Love you all."

He was then jokingly asked if he was crying over the radio, something he denied, but whether he was crying or not, the emotion and pride was evident on the audio, and it is obvious just how badly he wanted to dispel the myth that he couldn't win, or that he couldn't handle the pressure.

Miami Grand Prix 2024 Top 5 Position Driver Car Points 1. Lando Norris McLaren 25 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 4. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 12 5. Sergio Perez Red Bull 10

Lando Norris Reacts to First GP Win

Clearly with a point to prove, Norris took to the press conference after his win to speak about the critics who doubted him: "... a lot of people doubted that I could go out and win races and perform under the pressure of leading the race, especially with Max behind you and those types of things. But really, this year, I felt more confident than ever that I wasn't thinking of these things."

Close

The response of a true winner. It is clear Norris has had a shift in mindset in recent times, with this confidence and energy not being observed way back in 2021 at the Russian GP. This is the evolution of a driver who is ready to handle the pressure. With the next GP taking place in Italy, it will be interesting to see if Norris can keep up this form and cement himself as someone who will be there or thereabouts come race day.