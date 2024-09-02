Lando Norris continued his worrying streak of losing the lead on the opening lap of a race when starting from pole position at the Italian Grand Prix this past weekend.

After a brilliant display during qualifying to clinch his fourth pole of the season, it was a Sunday to forget for the Brit as a sluggish start ensured that he finished third behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

This was the seventh time that the 24-year-old has started at the front of the grid during his career, but just like the six previous occasions, he failed to finish the opening lap in first place.

Related Why Kevin Magnussen Has Been Banned From Azerbaijan GP Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will have to see out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the 15th of September after being banned following the Italian GP.

Lando Norris' Worrying Trend Continues

Starting on pole, but losing the lead during the very first lap

Unlike the races this year at Barcelona, Zandvoort, and the Hungaroring, where poor starts saw Norris lose first place before turn one, the British driver got off the line very well in Monza, moving across to cover off Piastri into the first corner. However, an audacious move by the Australian into the second chicane saw him overtake his teammate for the lead, and with Norris on the back foot, Leclerc quickly pounced to compound the Briton's misery and relegate him to third place.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lando Norris has now lost the lead on the opening lap in SEVEN Grands Prix.

He did manage to claim an extra point for setting the fastest lap of the race, but it was a frustrating weekend for Norris as he failed to take advantage of a poor weekend from Red Bull and bridge the gap to Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship.

The McLaren's have demonstrated incredible race pace in recent months, but Norris' failure to capitalise on brilliant qualifying performances continues to dent his hopes of winning his maiden Formula 1 title.

Close

Every Time Lando Norris Has Lost the Lead

2021 Russian Grand Prix

Norris clinched his maiden pole position in Russia after a tricky qualifying session due to changeable weather conditions. He got a decent start off the line, but Carlos Sainz Jr overtook him down the long straight into turn two. He eventually overtook the Ferrari driver and looked set to win the race, but poor strategy from his team in the latter stages of the race saw him miss out on his first victory in F1.

2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race

Norris claimed the second pole of his career after a brilliant performance in the Sprint Shootout in Sao Paolo, but a sluggish start saw Verstappen overtake him into Turn 1. He would eventually cross the line in second place, only a few seconds behind the Dutchman.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race

Norris won pole position by over a second in qualifying, yet still found himself trailing into Turn 1 due to a brilliant start from Lewis Hamilton. He tried to retake the position through the next few corners, but eventually ran wide and found himself down in sixth place, where he would eventually finish.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix

Norris got off the line well in Barcelona, but as he looked to cover off Verstappen, a charging George Russell swept around the pair of them into Turn 1 to claim the lead and relegate Norris to third. This was a huge missed opportunity for the McLaren on a weekend where they showed impressive pace, as a poor first lap arguably cost them a victory.

Lando Norris' streak of losing lead on first lap Race Pole position Leading after lap 1 2021 Sochi Grand Prix Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Jr 2023 Sao Paulo Sprint Lando Norris Max Verstappen 2024 Shanghai Sprint Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton 2024 Barcelona Grand Prix Lando Norris George Russell 2024 Hungaroring Grand Prix Lando Norris Oscar Piastri 2024 Zandvoort Grand Prix Lando Norris Max Verstappen 2024 Italian Grand Prix Lando Norris Oscar Piastri

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

A poor start cost him another race win as his teammate Piastri overtook him into Turn 1. Norris remained the fastest car on the track for most of the race, and was leading with a few laps to go due to some questionable strategic decisions by McLaren. But the team asked him to give the place back to his teammate and Norris eventually relented, letting the Australian through to claim his first race win.

2024 Dutch Grand Prix

Another brilliant performance in qualifying saw Norris claim pole by a huge margin, but he once again lost the lead to Verstappen heading into Turn 1. The poor start eventually proved to be inconsequential as Norris would go on to win the race by over 20 seconds.

2024 Italy Grand Prix

Unlike previous races, Norris got off the line well, but an audacious move from Piastri and some smart driving from Leclerc forced him down into third at the end of the opening lap. He was unable to overtake his teammate during the race and looked set to finish in second, but a brilliant one-stop strategy from Leclerc saw him claim victory and relegate Norris to third.

Norris did manage to cut Verstappen's championship lead by seven points, but with just eight races to go and a deficit of 62 points to make up, it is becoming increasingly more difficult for him to bridge the gap to the three-time world champion.