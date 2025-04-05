Landon Donovan is regarded by many as not only the best player in MLS history, but the best and most important player in United States Soccer history.

Donovan holds the record for most goal contributions in MLS history, with 145 goals and 136 assists in 281 career games. He is also second in all-time appearances for the USMNT with 157, scoring 57 times and playing a part in some of the nation's biggest games.

Before becoming a superstar in MLS, Donovan spent time with German club Bayer Leverkusen, making 38 appearances between their first team and reserve squad before coming back on home soil and joining the San Jose Earthquakes , where he scored 45 goals in 114 games.

In 2005, the Los Angeles Galaxy traded for Donovan's rights and signed the young star to a multi-year contract, making him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

The Ontario, California native is synonymous with the Galaxy, the club he spent 11 seasons with and where he made 317 total appearances. The Galaxy are the most successful club in MLS history, and have seen a number of global superstars wear their jersey, but none have had the impact that Donovan has had for his hometown team.

In his years with the Galaxy, Donovan played with stars like David Beckham, Clint Dempsey, Robbie Keane and Tim Howard, but his list of favorite teammates might surprise you.

Donovan Names Galaxy Trio as Favorite Teammates

"It was a fun group"