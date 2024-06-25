Highlights Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson is excited about the team's addition of Saquon Barkley.

Johnson said he isn't sure what led to Philly's second-half falloff last season, but that he and his teammates are "eager" to "prove things".

Coaching changes on both sides of the ball should allow Philadelphia to regain its standing among the league's elite teams.

The story of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles is well-told. Their fantastic start and fizzling finish have been followed by a frenetic system-flushing from the front office, a collective who may be champing at the bit for 2024 to begin even more than the players on their roster.

Like every other Eagle, Lane Johnson's focus is on the future rather than the past. Part of that attention has gone to ensuring Philly can reach their remodeled rushing attack's massive ceiling now that Saquon Barkley has the keys to their backfield. When speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders on Monday, Johnson said he and his fellow linemen are salivating about what's to come.

Once you see him, you'll never forget.... I think he walks around [at] 230 [pounds]. ... He's ultra competitive. When you see what he can do at the running back position, and we can flex him out at receiver, he can go. It's unbelievable. I never thought that he would be playing for us, but here it is. I know that he's excited. We're definitely excited up front. I think he's poised for a big, big year.

Johnson is far from the only Eagle to gush over Barkley's ability this offseason. Wide receiver Parris Campbell told reporters in early April he thinks Barkley will show he's the NFL's best running back this year, while longtime defensive end Brandon Graham said he is expecting big things from the tailback during his own brief press showing on Monday at a New York celebrity golf tournament.

Johnson Doesn't Have An Explanation For 2023's Conclusion

"I wish I had the answers"

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Actions often speak louder than words. In terms of Philadelphia's harrowing collapse down the stretch of the 2023 campaign, the ousting of coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Desai indicate the team's increasingly stagnant offense and continuously porous defense resulted from a lack of proper adjustments throughout the year. A quick glance at the team's production in each stretch tells the same tale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After averaging 28.2 points per game and 22.4 points per game allowed across the first 12 weeks of the 2023 season (11-1), the Eagles scored just 18.9 points per game and yielded 30.6 points per game in their final seven showings (1-6, including playoffs). When you look deeper into things on the offensive side, it gets even worse. Nearly half of Philadelphia's 132 points from December onward (64) came in two games. In the other five, they netted a paltry 13.6 points per contest.

When discussing the team's struggles, Johnson elected to take the high road and didn't attribute blame to any individual or group. But after saying he wasn't sure what caused things to go south so quickly, he did state the issues that popped up didn't simply boil down to the players suddenly giving less than 100% on a snap-to-snap basis.

Every year's different... I wish I had the answers to why the second half of the season went the way it did. It was something that went so fast, [but] I know effort wasn't a problem.

Shifting back to the year ahead, he believes Philly's many new faces will mesh well with the old ones still in town because of the mindset they bring to the building each day. Their individual builds don't hurt, either.

We have a lot of new faces, a lot of turnover... got some great players [in the draft]. And really, when you look at our roster, we have a lot of size. Obviously we have to go prove things and are eager to do so. But when you just look [around]... we've got size, we've got speed, and guys willing to work.

New OC Kellen Moore's drastically different scheme is also something Johnson pointed to for optimism, stating he was "looking forward" to playing inside it. As long as it allows the Eagles to start the year flying high and remain above the NFC's fray as the season wanes on, their rabid fanbase will enjoy it too.

Source: NFL Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.