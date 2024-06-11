Highlights In 2024, the WNBA is seeing a meteoric rise in terms of popularity in all aspects, including both ticketing and merchandise sales.

Specifically, the 2024 WNBA season has seen an incredible number of sell-out crowds, thanks in large part to the excitement that the 2024 WNBA Draft class has brought to the league and its 12 teams.

Since there have been record-breaking attendance numbers in plenty of games this season, some have cracked the top 10 for attendance at a single game in the history of the league.

The 2023 women's college basketball scene ended up turning into a perfect storm for the WNBA. The new NCAA all-time leading scorer, her arch-enemy, and plenty of other incredible talents were set to become members of the league after being selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft. For a league that had been floundering in terms of attendance, these exciting rookies, like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and plenty of others took the mainstream sports media world by storm, essentially forcing the unusual WNBA viewer to tune in.

Clark's presence in the league as a whole has completely changed how the landscape of WNBA attendance looks, as her team, the Indiana Fever, is now selling out the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for nearly every game. In fact, the Fever's least-attended game this year (15,022) saw over 5,000 more fans than the most-attended game of the 2021 WNBA season (9,811).

As the WNBA enters a new era with a new generation of superstars, we'll take a look back at the 10 largest crowds in the history of the WNBA, but many of these spots are surely soon to be replaced by games from the 2024 campaign and beyond. Just this season, the Washington Mystics hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in front of 20,333 fans, even seating more spectators than Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks (19,156).

1 Detroit Shock vs. Los Angeles Sparks - September 16, 2003 - Attendance: 22,076

The Shock won the 2003 WNBA title in front of a record-breaking crowd

In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, both the Detroit Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks looked to secure a win-or-go-home victory to complete their quest for the 2003 WNBA championship. Since the series was only three games, it began in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, then swung to Detroit for Games 2 and 3, which were played in the Palace of Auburn Hills.

In the first two games, both contests drove in 10,624 and 17,846 fans respectively, but Game 3 was completely sold out, holding a record 22,076 fans in attendance to see the Shock eventually win the WNBA title at home.

Ruth Riley Stats - Game 3 2003 WNBA Finals Category Stat PTS 27 BLK 3 TS% 62.4% EFG% 57.9%

In an 83-78 victory for Detroit, it was the Shock's Ruth Riley who came through when her team needed her most, scoring a career-high 27 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the field to take home the title. Riley was soon after named the 2003 WNBA Finals MVP for her efforts. On the other side, Mwadi Mabika of the Sparks poured in 29 points, helping her team come back from two separate double-digit deficits to make it a close affair as things came to an end.

Detroit's 2003 WNBA championship win was regarded as one of the best one-season turnarounds in the history of professional sports, as the Shock had started their season 0-13 the year prior to their title victory. Bringing home that title in front of the biggest crowd in WNBA history surely gave things a more cinematic feel as well.

2 Detroit Shock vs. Phoenix Mercury - September 16, 2007 - Attendance: 22,076

Another WNBA Finals game, another record crowd

Game 5 of the 2007 WNBA Finals marked a clear trend, especially when the Detroit Shock were a part of the championship series in a given year. As the WNBA Finals shifted from a three-game series format to five games in 2005, it was still made apparent that the final game of the series was always the one to attract the most fans, for obvious reasons.

This was no different in 2007, as the Shock hosted yet another win-or-go-home game in the WNBA Finals at the Palace, with the chance to take home yet another title in front of a record-tying 22,076 fans.

The Shock faced off against the Phoenix Mercury in 2007 in an exciting series that was capped off with an incredible Game 5. In a high-scoring battle between the two teams, it would be the Mercury who would take home the title with a 108-92 victory in enemy territory, sending the Shock home. The Mercury's second-year guard, Cappie Pondexter, took home Finals MVP honors after her 26-point, 10-assist performance in Game 5, helping to secure Phoenix's first WNBA title in franchise history.

Diana Taurasi also won her first WNBA championship with the Mercury in what would soon become an incredible career.

3 Washington Mystics vs. Utah Starzz - June 19, 1998 - Attendance: 20,674

The Mystics brought in a league-record regular season crowd for a thrilling win

Get ready, because this surely won't be the last time you see the late 90s Washington Mystics on this list, as the team was able to consistently sell out the MCI Center for several reasons. One of those was that the franchise decided to give away free tickets to their games in hopes that it would draw in more fans who would leave with the thought of viewing their product again.

Because of this, the team was able to dominate the league in raw attendance numbers, though it didn't draw much of a profit. The 1998 Mystics would go on to finish just 3-27 on the season, giving more of a reason to try and bring in any possible fans that showed interest in the team. One of these instances came in June when they took on the Utah Starzz.

The Starzz, the franchise that would later be relocated to San Antonio and then sold once more to become the Las Vegas Aces, was one of the eight original teams in the WNBA. Utah would finish the season 8-22, placing fourth in the Western Conference and also missing out on the playoffs along with Washington. On June 19, though, it seemed not to matter to the players, nor the record-breaking 20,674 fans that were in attendance to see the Mystics beat the Starzz by a score of 85-76, courtesy of Washington's Nikki McCray pouring in a season-high 29 points.

"I wanted to smile a whole lot, with this type of atmosphere you want to do great things, but you've got to keep your composure." - Nikki McCray

As was reported by Josh Barr of the Washington Post, McCray waited until the final buzzer sounded to become overwhelmed with emotion, as the Mystics completed their first victory of the season, and their first inside their home arena, the MCI Center. After the game, McCray spoke with the media about how she handled her emotions as the game winded down, and how she wanted to be the best version of herself for the incredible number of fans spectating the game.

4 Washington Mystics vs. Charlotte Sting - June 10, 1999 - Attendance: 20,674

The Mystics are handed a tough loss before a sell-out crowd in the season-opener

In the Mystics' first game of the 1999 WNBA season, they faced off against the Charlotte Sting, who would later come to no longer exist post-2007. Since the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA had moved to New Orleans, the Sting were left without a buyer, causing the team to fold. After the conclusion of the season, the Sting would finish at 15-17, still good for the second-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Sting were surely the better team, featuring 1998 All-WNBA Second Team member, Andrea Stinson, the Mystics found themselves in a close battle. Despite their atrocious record by the conclusion of the season, the Mystics showed that the 1998 season, the franchise's second-ever, could be one filled with success.

Dawn Staley vs. Mystics - June 10, 1999 Category Stat PTS 23 AST 7 TS% 72.4% 3PT% 60% OFF RTG 142

Instead, the Sting got back on track in the fourth quarter, going on an 18-4 run, highlighted by the team's incredible zone defense. The Sting would end up sealing an 83-73 victory in the Mystics' building, though the Mystics sold said building out again, with another 20,674 fans cheering their team on until the very end. The previously mentioned Nikki McCray of the Mystics finished with 22 points, and the former Sting player and current head coach of the University of South Carolina's 2024 NCAA champion women's basketball team, Dawn Staley, finished with 23 points.

5 Washington Mystics vs. Charlotte Sting - July 21, 1998 - Attendance: 20,674

The Mystics got stung in the franchise's debut in the WNBA

In the Washington Mystics' first-ever game in the WNBA, they faced the Charlotte Sting, who were sporting a slightly different team than they would throw out for the following 1999 season. Dawn Staley was missing this season, but Vicky Bullett replaced her production on that night, scoring a game-high 19 points for the Sting in their eventual 86-56 victory. Still, the Mystics managed to sell-out the MCI Arena, having 20,674 spectators watching again, but this time in a losing effort.

After the Mystics trailed 41-31 at halftime, the Sting turned things up, leading to their 30-point victory. The Mystics had even cut the lead to 41-37 at a point early in the second quarter, but they still proved to be no match for Charlotte. The Sting would finish the season 18-12, second place in the Eastern Conference. Mystics' star guard Nikki McCray ended up missing this contest due to bursitis in her knee, and the Mystics surely could have used her to keep things a tad closer.

6 Washington Mystics vs. Cleveland Rockers - July 21, 1999 - Attendance: 20,674

A record-tying night against another now-defunct WNBA franchise

The Cleveland Rockers, like the Charlotte Sting, were unable to find a buyer after the 2003 season, leading to the fold of yet another of the eight original WNBA teams. In 1999, though, the Rockers were still very much alive. On the court, though, they weren't exactly thriving. Before taking on the Mystics at the Verizon Center Arena, the team was just 4-13, slightly worse than the Mystics' record of 5-12. Still, both teams would finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference by the end of the season.

Eva Nemcova vs. Mystics - July 21, 1999 Category Stat PTS 19 REB 4 OREB 2 TS% 80% DEF RTG 101

While 20,674 fans once again cheered their Mystics on, the Rockers controlled the game for the entirety of the contest, collecting a victory over Washington 85-68. The Rockers' Eva Nemcova scored a team-high 19 points on the way to the team's victory, while Chamique Holdsclaw poured in 23 points for the Mystics. Nikki McCray was off of her game in this one, scoring only seven points on 16.7 percent shooting from the field. The Mystics would fall to 5-13 while the Rockers would improve to 5-14.

7 Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever - June 7, 2024 - Attendance: 20,333

The league's most highly-touted rookie made a statement in this season's most-attended game

On June 7, the Mystics hosted the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark at the Capital One Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,333, the most fans in attendance for any game so far this season. Of course, Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, wanted to show the world once again why she's one of the biggest minute-for-minute draws in all of sports.

Despite the Fever and the Mystics being a combined 3-20 after the conclusion of the contest, these two teams brought in more fans than Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals (19,156), where the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden. Clark put on a show in front of this record-number of fans, scoring 30 points on seven three-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals to help the Fever secure an 85-83 victory on their opponent's home floor, one that was especially loud thanks to the incredible support of the Mystics, Fever and Clark faithful.

Caitlin Clark vs. Mystics - June 7, 2024 Category Stat PTS 30 AST 6 3PT% 53.8% TS% 81.0%

8 Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks - August 14, 1999 - Attendance: 19,974

The Mystics pull out a close victory in yet another packed house in Washington

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Mystics matched up once again in the 1999 WNBA season to try and improve upon their great season, heading into this contest sitting at 17-10. As for Washington, things were slightly different, though much better than the previous season. Leading up to this game, the Mystics were 11-16, a large improvement from their debut season in 1998.

Nikki McCray vs. Sparks - August 14, 1999 Category Stat PTS 20 TS% 75.1% 3PTM 3 DEF RTG 91

In this game, in front of another 19,974 fans, the Mystics' 39-point second half was just enough to pull out a 55-53 victory in front of their home fans, improving to 12-16. Nikki McCray led the charge for the Mystics once again, scoring 20 points to single-handedly propel her team to victory.

9 Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx - August 21, 1999 - Attendance: 19,839

The Lynx closed out the season strong against the Mystics

In the final regular season game for the Minnesota Lynx in 1999, they had to travel to Washington to take on the Mystics with, one again, a packed stadium of fans cheering them on. Taking place just a week after the last entry to this list, the Mystics had shown that, if anything, their ticket give-aways led to an incredible home-court advantage for their franchise, even if profit didn't come along for the ride.

Smith-Edwards Combined Stats vs. Mystics - August 21, 1999 Category Stat PTS 34 REB 10 STL 4 TS% 50.9% DEF RTG 78.5

Nikki McCray did all she could for the Mystics by scoring a game-high 19 points, but it was not enough as the Mystics fell by a score of 48-45 to the Lynx at home. For Minnesota, the duo of Katie Smith and Tonya Edwards led the team to victory, as each put in 17 points in the victory.

10 Washington Mystics vs. Detroit Shock - June 18, 2002 - Attendance: 19,766

The tide had turned for Washington as they continued to sell out their home-building

In 2002, the Mystics got off to a great start, heading into their match-up against the win-less Detroit Shock at 6-1, a far cry from their slow beginnings as a franchise just four years earlier. The Shock came in at 0-9, seeking to secure their first win before their tenth loss of the season.

Holdsclaw-Miller Combined Stats vs. Shock - June 18, 2002 Category Stat PTS 39 REB 14 TS% 68.5% DEF RTG 96

Though Detroit fought valiantly until the end, it was Washington who would pull out a 75-67 win at home in front of another 19,766 fans. For the Mystics, it was a combined effort from Chamique Holdsclaw and Coco Miller that kept the Shock at bay, while Wendy Palmer and Deanna Nolan tried to keep things close for Detroit, scoring 16 points each.