Leeds United forward Largie Ramazani suffered an injury during their clash with Watford in the Championship on Tuesday night, and journalist Adam Pope has claimed that he's twisted his ankle and will need to be assessed ahead of Bristol City this weekend.

Ramazani made the move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window and the tricky winger has made an instant impact. The 23-year-old has now started six times in the Championship, providing four goals and assists combined.

Journalist Pope has now shared a worrying update on Ramazani after he was substituted on the 14th-minute mark against Watford. The reliable journalist has claimed that Ramazani has twisted his ankle and will need to be assessed ahead of the weekend...

"Ramazani has twisted his ankle so will have to assess ahead of Bristol City for which Firpo is suspended."

It's a huge blow for the Whites after an impressive start to life at Elland Road for the Belgian forward. Leeds will play in the early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, so there isn't long for Ramazani to recover and be fit enough to face Bristol City. Farke will likely face the media later this week where he should be able to provide an update on his injury status.

Leeds do have options to replace Ramazani, who has predominantly played on the left-hand side of attack. Manor Solomon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, came off the bench to replace him, while Dan James is another who could come into the starting XI.

James might be slightly disappointed not to have received more starts in the Championship this season, but the Welsh international has plenty of competition for places. The 26-year-old was one of Leeds' most efficient attackers in the final third during the 2023/2024 campaign, providing 20 goals and assists combined in just 28 league starts.

Ramazani has been tasked with being the replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who secured a big-money move to West Ham United during the summer transfer window. The shoes to fill are big, but so far he's shown that he's been a smart buy from the Yorkshire outfit.