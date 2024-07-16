Highlights Las Vegas Aces are the heavy favorite against Chicago Sky, with a 13.5-point spread.

Betting trends show Aces have a better record against the spread than Sky.

Player prop bets favor Marina Mabrey and A'ja Wilson to exceed their respective point projections.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (16-7 SU, 10-13 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (9-14 SU, 9-14 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Wed. July 16 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV Prime Video, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Aces vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is the heavy favorite vs. Chicago

After a mediocre 6-6 start, the Aces reeled off an impressive six-game winning streak. Although they hit a bit of a speed bump in a 98-93 OT loss to the Los Angeles Sparks , the defending champions did not allow that to slow them down. They have posted wins in each of their last four outings. Not only that, but three of those wins were by double digits.

In the team's recent outing, an 89-77 victory over the Washington Mystics , A'ja Wilson paced the team's offense with 28 points, connecting on 12 of her 19 attempts from the field. She also hauled in 17 rebounds (including four on the offensive glass) and recorded two blocked shots as well.

Sure, the rest of the starting five combined for just 31 points, but Kelsey Plum accounted for 22 of those points, while shooting 3-of-6 from three-point range. Tiffany Hayes contributed 17 points and a season-high five assists off the bench.

Las Vegas trimmed what was a double-digit deficit down to three points at intermission. In the second half, the Aces outscored the Mystics by a 49-34 margin, including a 24-15 advantage in the final frame. With the victory, the Aces swept the season series 3-0, winning every game by double digits.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sky dropped 11 of their first 17 games. However, they have produced a 3-3 mark over the last six contests. Unfortunately, they come into this matchup on a two-game losing skid.

In their recent 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty , Marina Mabrey scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down 12 boards, and handed out seven assists. She was the only starter who reached double figures.

Michaela Onyenwere -- who was averaging just 3.2 points per contest coming into this game -- added 14 points on 6-of-7- shooting from the floor in 20 minutes of action off the bench. Early on, things looked good for the Sky as they jumped out to a 21-14 after the first quarter, thanks to a defensive effort that held New York to 29 percent shooting in the game's first 10 minutes.

Unfortunately, Chicago failed to sustain its early momentum and was outscored 29-13 in the second quarter. New York took a 43-34 lead into intermission and never trailed the rest of the way. The loss dropped the Sky to 1-3 against the Liberty this season.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Sky Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Thanks in large part to their four-game winning streak, the Aces are a 13.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games.

Las Vegas is 5-2 ATS the last seven times it has hosted the Sky.

The Sky are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 outings.

In its last five matchups against the Las Vegas, Chicago is 2-3 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 169.5 points (per Bet365.com. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER nine times in the Aces' last 13 matchups against Chicago.

nine times in the Aces' last 13 matchups against Chicago. The OVER total is 5-1 in the Sky's' last six road contests.

total is 5-1 in the Sky's' last six road contests. In Chicago's last 16 road matchups against Las Vegas, the OVER total cashed in 11 times.

total cashed in 11 times. Prediction: OVER 169.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 21-12-7 effort against New York, Marina Mabrey is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points.

Do Mabrey's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Mabrey is averaging 14.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous meeting against the Aces this season, Mabrey finished with 21 points and six boards on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

points and six boards on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Mabrey has played against Western Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 14.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 road contests, the Chicago Sky guard is averaging 13 .4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mabrey has averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 points

On the heels of her impressive 28-point, 17-rebound performance against Washington, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the defending champions. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 27.2 points per game.

points per game. In the previous encounter between these two teams, Wilson finished with 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting overall and 1-of-2 from deep.

points on 10-of-19 shooting overall and 1-of-2 from deep. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.3 points per game.

points per game. In 12 home contests, the Aces center is averaging 25.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 17.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Aces vs. Sky Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-13.5) OddShark

Las Vegas Aces (-13.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 169.5 points (Bet365.com)

OVER 169.5 points (Bet365.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 points

Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points