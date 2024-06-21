Highlights The Aces, despite being defending champions, have not performed as well as last season with a 7-6 record.

The Sun has been dominating with a 13-1 record, bouncing back from their first loss with four straight wins.

Betting trends favor the Sun (+6.5), the game to go OVER 163.5 points, and DeWanna Bonner and A'ja Wilson scoring over their projected points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (7-6 SU, 4-9 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (13-1 SU, 7-7 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Aces vs. Sun Game Info When Fri. June 21 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV ION

Aces vs. Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Aces are the favorite vs. Connecticut

The Aces are the defending champions, but they have not had the same level of success they had last season. Through their first 13 games, the Aces are a mediocre 7-6, already matching their loss total from the 2023 campaign (34-6). Although they had dropped four of their last five contests heading into their matchup against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night, the Aces came out on top with a 94-83 victory.

Four of the starting five scored in double figures in that contest. Getting to the basket several times with ease, Jackie Young led the Aces' scoring attack with 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson finished with 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field. She also had nine rebounds and three assists. From a defensive perspective, Wilson recorded four steals (her second-highest total this season) along with two blocked shots. These performances prove just how dominant she can be at both ends of the floor.

Kelsey Plum contributed 11 points and eight assists. Chelsey Gray -- who had not played since Game 3 of last year's WNBA Finals -- returned to the team's rotation. Although she scored just one point, she dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds and 15:30 minutes of action.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sun have been running like a well-oiled machine. Connecticut was a perfect 9-0 before they lost their first game of the season to the New York Liberty. Despite the minor hiccup, though, the team has bounced back nicely, posting victories in each of their last four contests. This includes a 79-70 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

In that contest, all five of Connecticut's starters scored in double figures. DeWanna Bonner paced the team's offense with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor. She also tallied seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists.

Tyasha Harris added 14 points, connecting on six of her nine attempts, including a 2-for-2 effort from deep, while Brionna Jones contributed 13 points and three rebounds for a Connecticut team that was 52.3 percent overall and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Can the defending champions build on their recent momentum against a Connecticut squad that has just one loss on the season, or will the road team coast to its fifth straight victory?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Sun Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

The Las Vegas Aces opened as a 4.5-point favorite. However, the line has recently moved to 6.5 points for the home team (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Las Vegas is 2-6 ATS in their last eight home contests.

In their last six matchups against Connecticut, the Aces are 4-2 against the spread.

The Sun are 5-2 ATS in their last six games.

In its last eight road outings, Connecticut is 6-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (+6.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 163.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Aces' last five outings.

four times in the Aces' last five outings. The OVER total has cashed in five times in Las Vegas's last seven games.

total has cashed in five times in Las Vegas's last seven games. In the Aces' last five matchups against Connecticut, the OVER total has prevailed four times.

total has prevailed four times. The total has gone OVER four times in the Sun's last five contests against Las Vegas.

four times in the Sun's last five contests against Las Vegas. In Connecticut's last six road games, the OVER total holds a 4-2 record.

total holds a 4-2 record. Prediction: OVER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Fresh off her 16-point, seven-rebound effort against the Sparks, DeWanna Bonner is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -190 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -183 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Do Bonner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Bonner is averaging 17.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In her three matchups against the Aces last season, Bonner averaged 21.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Bonner has suited up against Western Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In five road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward is averaging 16.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Bonner has averaged 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 17.5 points

Leading the Aces in several statistical categories, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the defending champions. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 27.9 points per game.

points per game. In the three regular-season matchups between these teams last season, Wilson averaged 19.7 points per contest.

points per contest. Wilson has played against Eastern Conference teams three times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 28.0 points per game.

points per game. In eight home contests, the Aces center is averaging 25.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 29.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup nine times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

Aces vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (+6.5) OddShark

Connecticut Sun (+6.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 163.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 163.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: DeWanna Bonner OVER 17.5 points

DeWanna Bonner OVER 17.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points