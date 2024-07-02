Highlights The Las Vegas Aces, with a 4-game winning streak, are favored against the Indiana Fever.

The Aces' Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray led the scoring attack in their recent win.

The Indiana Fever haave shown improvement, but Aces are expected to win by 12.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (10-6 SU, 6-10 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (8-12 SU, 11-9 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Tues. July 2 Where T-Mobile Arena Time 9:30 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV ESPN

Aces vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is the heavy favorite vs. Indiana

The Aces got off to a somewhat mediocre start, posting a 6-6 record through their first 12 games. However, Las Vegas has won each of its last four games. Not only that, but each of those victories was by a double-digit margin.

In the team's recent outing — an 88-77 win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday night — three of the team's starting five scored in double figures. Jackie Young led the Aces' scoring attack with 26 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Young also collected four rebounds as well.

Chelsea Gray, who recently returned to the rotation on June 19, had her best game of the season thus far. She finished with 22 points along with four boards and four assists. She shot an efficient 8-of-9 overall and knocked down all three of her attempts from 3-point range. She scored a combined total of 13 points in her previous three contests.

A'ja Wilson -- who leads the association in scoring -- had an off night by her standards. She scored a season-low 11 points on a 4-for-15 effort from the field. On the flip side of the narrative, Wilson had nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Las Vegas trailed by six points at the break and by two points entering the final frame. But thanks to a 21-8 scoring edge in the final 10 minutes, the defending champions cruised to another double-digit victory.

On the other side of this matchup, the Fever dug themselves quite the hole early on, going 3-10 across their first 13 outings. Since that time, though, they have gone 5-2 in their last seven outings. While Indiana suffered a pair of back-to-back defeats against the Chicago Sky (88-87) and the Seattle Storm (89-77), the team bounced back with an 88-82 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

In a contest which was categorized as the GOAT (Diana Taurasi) taking on the heir apparent (Caitlin Clark), The Mercury led by a 49-38 margin at the break. But Indiana, which does NOT have a reputation for being a great defensive squad (11th in scoring defense and last in defensive efficiency) outscored Phoenix 50-33 in the second half, including a 29-15 advantage in the third quarter.

Aliyah Boston was one of four starters that reached double figures. She scored a team-high 17 points along with eight rebounds and four assists. Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points and three rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from long range. Despite going 4-of-14 from the field and 2-for-10 from deep, Clark just missed a triple-double as she finished with 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. It is also worth mentioning that Indiana's defense held Phoenix to 39.7 percent shooting overall and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Can the Fever put together another defensive gem, or will the Aces coast to their fifth straight victory?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Given the fact the Aces have produced four consecutive double-digit victories, it should not be a surprise they are favored to win this one by 12.5 points (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 15 times in its last 23 contests against Indiana.

The Fever are 6-1 ATS in their last seven outings.

In its last five matchups against Western Conference opponents, Indiana is 3-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-12.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 175 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER six times in the Aces' last eight home games against Indiana.

six times in the Aces' last eight home games against Indiana. The OVER total has cashed in eight times in the Fever's last 10 outings.

total has cashed in eight times in the Fever's last 10 outings. In Indiana's last eight road games, the OVER total has prevailed six times.

total has prevailed six times. Prediction: OVER 175 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 17-point, eight-rebound performance against the Mercury, Aliyah Boston is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +105 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -135 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points.

Do Boston's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Boston is averaging 13.1 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous meeting against the Aces this season, Boston finished with 12 points and six boards on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.

points and six boards on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Boston has played against Western Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 12.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 road contests, the Indiana Fever forward is averaging 11.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Boston has averaged 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Aliyah Boston OVER 14.5 points

Leading the Aces in several statistical categories, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the defending champions. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 26.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous encounter between these two teams, Wilson finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds.

points and 15 rebounds. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.3 points per game.

points per game. In nine home contests, the Aces center is averaging 25.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Aces vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-12.5) OddShark

Las Vegas Aces (-12.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 175 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 175 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Aliyah Boston OVER 14.5 points

Aliyah Boston OVER 14.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points