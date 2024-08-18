Highlights The Las Vegas Aces are the heavy favorites against the struggling Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas Aces should cover the 13.5-point spread versus Los Angeles.

Predicted over 170.5 points and player prop bets favoring A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby.

The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (16-9 SU, 10-15 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (6-20 SU, 11-14-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks Game Info When Sun. Aug 18 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 6:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is the heavy favorite vs. Los Angeles

After a mediocre 6-6 start, the defending champion Aces ripped off 10 wins over their next 11 contests. Unfortunately, that impressive streak ended with a 93-85 loss at the hands of the Chicago Sky before the midseason break. And in the team's first game following the break, they were defeated by the New York Liberty 79-67.

MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson was the driving force for Las Vegas at both ends of the floor. She finished with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. She also tallied 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocked shots. Both Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum added 13 points each.

After trailing by double digits to start the final frame, Las Vegas battled back to cut the deficit to four points (67-63) with 6:24 left to play in regulation. Unfortunately, New York answered with a 12-0 run to push the lead back to 12, which was the final margin of victory for the road team.

On the other side of the coin, the Sparks posted 15 losses across their first 19 outings. While Los Angeles split their next four games, the team's misfortunes have returned. They concluded the first half of the season with an 89-83 loss to the Seattle Storm. And now they have suffered back-to-back losses to the Liberty (103-68) and Sky (90-86).

In the four-point loss to Chicago, four of the team's starting five reached double figures. Kia Nurse scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting overall and 2-of-5 from three-point range. Rickea Jackson added 13 points and five rebounds. Crystal Dangerfield and Azura Stevens contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Sparks appeared to have the game in hand as they entered the final frame with a 74-64 advantage. Chicago responded with a 13-2 run to take a 77-76 lead. After Stephanie Talbot tied the game at 79, Angel Reese split a pair of free throws, and Michaela Onyenwere followed with a basket to give the Sky a three-point lead they would not relinquish. This marked the Sparks' fifth consecutive loss at home.

Now that we have set the stage for this Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite dropping each of their last two games, the Aces are a 13.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 1-4 in their last five games.

Las Vegas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games.

In their last nine outings on zero days of rest, the Aces are 8-1 against the spread.

The Sparks are 2-4 ATS in their last six outings.

Los Angeles is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six Sunday games.

In its last six road matchups against the Aces, the Sparks are 2-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 170.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 19 times in the Aces' last 27 matchups against Western Conference teams.

19 times in the Aces' last 27 matchups against Western Conference teams. The OVER total is 11-5 in Las Vegas's last 17 home games.

total is 11-5 in Las Vegas's last 17 home games. The total has gone OVER four times in the Sparks' last five matchups against Las Vegas.

four times in the Sparks' last five matchups against Las Vegas. The OVER total is 4-1 in Los Angeles's last five games against opponents with a winning record.

total is 4-1 in Los Angeles's last five games against opponents with a winning record. Lastly, the OVER total has prevailed four times in the previous five meetings between these ball clubs.

total has prevailed four times in the previous five meetings between these ball clubs. Prediction: OVER 170.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Although she was held to just seven points in her last outing against the Sky, Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring, rebounding, and steals. Given that fact, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 18.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous three meetings against the Aces this season, Hamby has averaged 25.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest on 58.7 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds per contest on 58.7 percent shooting from the field. Hamby has played against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 road contests, the Los Angeles Sparks forward averages 19.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Hamby has averaged 19.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points

On the heels of her 24-point, 11-rebound performance against New York, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the defending champions. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 27.1 points per game.

points per game. In the previous three encounters between these two teams, Wilson has put up 29.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor.

points and rebounds per contest on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor. Wilson has suited up against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 28.6 points per game.

points per game. In 14 home contests, the Aces center averages 25.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 25.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

Aces vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-13.5) OddShark

Las Vegas Aces (-13.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 170.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 170.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points