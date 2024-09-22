Key Takeaways A'ja Wilson has been named the unanimous 2024 WNBA MVP, her third win in her career.

Make it undisputed. In unsurprising fashion, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson has been named the unanimous 2024 WNBA MVP.

This marks Wilson's third MVP of her career, joining an elite group that includes Cheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson with three MVPs to their name. She also became just the second player in WNBA history to win the MVP unanimously after Cynthia Cooper-Dyke did so during the league's first season.

Wilson had the Greatest Season in WNBA History

Wilson had a campaign for the ages, and arguably the greatest in league history.

She tallied 1,021 points during the regular season, becoming the first player ever to eclipse 1,000 points. Wilson's 26.9 point average was also the highest in league history.

A'ja Wilson MVP Season Stats PPG 26.9 RPG 11.9 BPG 2.6 Total PTS 1,021 Total REB 451 Total BLK 98 FG% 51.8%

Apart from setting the scoring record, she also tallied the most rebounds in a season with 451. With that, she also became the first player ever to average at least 25 PPG and 10 RPG in a season.

With her historic campaign, Wilson has left no doubt that she is the best player in the WNBA today. But her stellar year, along with all of her other accomplishments in the past should already spark up the conversations on whether she is the greatest the league has ever seen so far.

Apart from being a three-time MVP, Wilson has also won Defensive Player of the Year twice, which she did in back-to-back years (2022 and 2023). She was MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, becoming the fifth player in league history to accomplish the feat.

Wilson is only 28 years old, and is firmly in the prime of her career.