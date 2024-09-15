Key Takeaways The Las Vegas Aces are favored versus the Connecticut Sun after a strong post-Olympic break performance.

The Sun are riding a three-game winning streak, with the potential for an upset.

Over/under is 161.5 points, suggesting "under" is the smart choice.

The 2024 WNBA regular season is winding down and the WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. One the games on tap from Sunday's slate features the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces (24-13 SU, 16-20-1 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (27-10 SU, 17-20 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Game Info When Sun. Sept 15 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 6:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS

Aces vs. Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is the favorite vs. Connecticut

Following the midseason Olympic break, the defending champions Aces dropped four of six games. However, this group has responded with six wins in its last seven outings, including a 78-74 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night. In that contest, the Aces had four starters in double figures. Chelsea Gray led the charge with 21 points and six assists on 7-of-11 from the field. It was her highest point total since late June.

Kelsey Plum added 18 points, making four of her 11 attempts from beyond the arc. A'ja Wilson finished with 15 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, while Jackie Young contributed 12 points and six assists. Despite shooting 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc, the Aces swept the season series 4-0 and are the only team the Fever have not beaten this season.

On the other hand, the Sun have won five of their last seven games and enter this tilt riding a three-game winning streak. This includes a pair of wins over the Los Angeles Sparks and an 88-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night. Brionna Jones scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Marina Mabrey added 19 points and four boards off the bench. DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and four rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas contributed seven points and 11 rebounds. At halftime, Connecticut held a 46-38 advantage before turning up its defensive intensity in the third quarter. During that period, the Sun outscored the Mercury 24-6 while holding them to 3-of-20 shooting from the field and 0-of-10 from the 3-point line.

Can the Aces notch their seventh win in eight outings, or will the Sun push their winning streak to four games? Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Sun Picks

Spread

Having won six of their previous seven outings, the Aces are a 5.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 6-0-1 in their last seven outings overall.

Las Vegas is 5-0-1 in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Aces have covered the spread three times in their previous four matchups against teams with a winning record.

Meanwhile, the Sun are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 Sunday games.

In their last 11 contests against Western Conference teams, Connecticut is 8-3 against the spread.

The Sun are 1-5 ATS in the previous six encounters between these teams.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 161.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER 20 times in the Aces' last 26 games against Eastern Conference teams.

20 times in the Aces' last 26 games against Eastern Conference teams. The UNDER total has prevailed in each of Las Vegas's last five games.

total has prevailed in each of Las Vegas's last five games. In the Aces' last five home games, the UNDER total has cashed in four times.

total has cashed in four times. The total has gone UNDER 15 times in the Sun's last 21 matchups against Western Conference foes.

15 times in the Sun's last 21 matchups against Western Conference foes. The UNDER total is 8-2-1 in Connecticut's last 11 games following an ATS win.

total is 8-2-1 in Connecticut's last 11 games following an ATS win. In the Sun's last seven Sunday games, the UNDER total has prevailed five times.

total has prevailed five times. Prediction: UNDER 161.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 20-point, nine-rebound performance against the Mercury, Brionna Jones is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Do Jones' numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Jones has been averaging 14.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the two previous meetings against the Aces this season, Jones has averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest on 71.4 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds per contest on 71.4 percent shooting from the field. Jones has played against Western Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 13.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Jones has averaged 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points

On the heels of her double-double effort against Indiana, MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Wilson has averaged 27.0 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two meetings against Connecticut, Wilson has put up 23.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest with a conversion rate of 53.1 percent.

points and rebounds per contest with a conversion rate of 53.1 percent. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.6 points per game.

points per game. In 18 home contests, the Aces center averages 25.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 26.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

Aces vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-5.5) (OddShark.com)

Las Vegas Aces (-5.5) (OddShark.com) Over/Under: OVER 161.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 161.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points

Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points