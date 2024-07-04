Highlights The Las Vegas Aces are favored against the struggling Washington Mystics.

The Aces have won 5 straight games, the Mystics have a 5-3 record in their last 8.

Key players to watch are Myisha Hines-Allen and Kelsey Plum.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Las Vegas Aces (11-6 SU, 7-10 ATS) hosting the Washington Mystics (5-15 SU, 13-6-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics Game Info When Thur. July 4 Where Michelob ULTRA Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Las Vegas, NV TV Prime Video, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MNMT

Aces vs. Mystics – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Las Vegas is the heavy favorite vs. Washington

After a mediocre 6-6 start, the Las Vegas Aces are rolling. In fact, they have produced victories in each of their last five contests. This includes an 88-69 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night.

In that contest, three of the Aces' starting five reached double figures. Kelsey Plum erupted for 34 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists.

MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson added 28 points and nine rebounds. At the other end of the court, she had five blocks along with two steals. Although Jackie Young did not shoot the ball at an efficient clip (5-of-16 FG and 2-of-8 3PT), she contributed 15 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds.

Las Vegas led by just six points heading into the final frame. However, they outscored the Fever by a 23-10 margin en route to their fifth straight victory. They will seek to continue their success against a Mystics team that has struggled this season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mystics have been trying to recover from a stretch in which they went 0-12 to start the season. Despite the atrocious start, though, Washington has gone 5-3 across their last eight contests, and they have won back-to-back games twice during that stretch.

In the team's recent outing — an 82-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night — the Mystics placed five players in double figures. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored a team-high 17 points off the bench, including 10 points in the fourth quarter. She finished 6-of-10 overall and 3-of-5 from three-point range. She also tallied four assists and two steals.

Washington also got a solid performance from Myisha Hines-Allen. She finished with 16 points, seven boards, and seven dimes. Meanwhile, Julie Vanloo contributed 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

The Mystics trailed 64-52 going into the final 10 minutes, but thanks to an impressive 30-16 outburst in the fourth quarter, they escaped with a two-point victory in a game they probably should have lost. Can Washington notch its third two-game winning streak, or will the Aces roll to their sixth straight victory?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Aces vs. Mystics Picks

Spread

Not only have the Aces won five straight, but all of those victories were by a double-digit margin. This is why they are favored to win this game by 16.5 points (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Aces are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Las Vegas is 1-6 ATS in its last seven matchups against Washington.

Surprisingly, the Mystics have covered the spread in each of their last five games.

In its last six road contests, Washington is 4-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-16.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 170.5 points (per 365Scores.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Aces' last six games.

four times in the Aces' last six games. The UNDER total is 4-2 in Las Vegas's last six "home' contests.

total is 4-2 in Las Vegas's last six "home' contests. In the Mystics' last five matchups against Las Vegas, the UNDER total has prevailed four times.

total has prevailed four times. Prediction: UNDER 170.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 16-point, seven-rebound effort against Los Angeles, Myisha Hines-Allen is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 11.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 11.5 points.

Do Hines-Allen's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hines-Allen is averaging 8.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous meeting against the Aces this season, Hines-Allen finished with 14 points and five boards on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.

points and five boards on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Hines-Allen has played against Western Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 7.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Mystics forward is averaging 8.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hines-Allen has averaged 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Myisha Hines-Allen OVER 11.5 points

Yes, A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in several categories. However, given Kelsey Plum's 34-point explosion against the Fever, she is the key player to watch for the defending champions. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Plum has averaged 18.3 points per game.

points per game. In the previous encounter between these two teams, Plum finished with just two points on 1-of-8 shooting overall and 0-of-4 from deep.

points on 1-of-8 shooting overall and 0-of-4 from deep. Plum has suited up against Eastern Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.4 points per game.

points per game. In 10 home contests, the Aces guard is averaging 19.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Plum has averaged 17.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 points

Aces vs. Mystics Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-16.5) OddShark

Las Vegas Aces (-16.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 170.5 points (365Scores.com)

UNDER 170.5 points (365Scores.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Myisha Hines-Allen OVER 11.5 points

Myisha Hines-Allen OVER 11.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 points