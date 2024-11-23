Formula 1 has set up camp in Las Vegas as the final triple header of the season starts. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is billed to be a star-studded event, with celebrities found in every paddock over the weekend.

Fans from across the world are flying into Sin City to watch the race and see whether or not Max Verstappen can seal his fourth Drivers' Championship. However, the cost of attending the race is not cheap - and things get even more pricey if you want to enjoy an alcoholic beverage during the weekend.

F1 Photographer Kym Illman revealed in a recent YouTube video what fans can expect if they buy a drink on track. It makes for staggering viewing, even by the standards of modern sporting events.

A Round of Drinks at the Las Vegas GP Could Cost as Much as $150

Deep pockets are required in 'Sin City' this weekend

Beers cost $14, but if you opt for a non-alcoholic version, then you’ll be paying $10. It's worth pointing out that each of these beers are only 16-ounces in size, meaning that they are smaller than a British pint.

Given the brand's close ties to the sport, it’s no surprise that there’s a range of Red Bull energy drinks on offer, which fans will probably need with a 10pm race start, each costing $6. By the standards of some of the other prices, that's an absolute steal.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Las Vegas GP is the only race on the F1 calendar to take place on a Saturday night (local time).

A cocktail with a single shot of alcohol on the track will set you back anywhere from $20 to $22, with the price of a double shot jumping to anywhere between $35 and $37.

There are specialty cocktails on offer, which are, of course, F1 themed. A single Strawberry Chicane, one of the cheapest drinks, will cost $20. On the other end of the spectrum, a double Red Bull Watermelon Margarita will see you paying $37. For a party of four, all drinking doubles, the cost of a round is nearly $150 - before you consider gratuities or tips!

For fans wanting to enjoy the action with a water or soft drink, there is good news. Those beverages are included in the (admittedly steep) ticket price and don't command an additional fee.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen only needs to pick up three more points than Lando Norris in Las Vegas to secure his fourth world title.

Drinks prices at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix (selected) Drink US ($) UK (£) Beer (16-ounce) $14 £11.18 Red Bull (can) $6 £4.80 Standard cocktail (double shot) $25 £19.95 Premium cocktail (double shot) $28 £22.35 Premium tequila (on the rocks) $38 £30.33

Many of those prices will feel astronomical to fans who had already paid thousands to attend the weekend when you factor in the cost of tickets, travel and accommodation. It's not the first time that fans have been outraged by food and beverage prices at an F1 race.

The Miami Grand Prix was held in May this year and hit the headlines when fans were left reeling at some of the sums being demanded.

In the ‘Bites’ section of the menu, chilled food cost between $190-$400 dollars and warmed food went from $170-$210. A bucket of five beers would cost a fan $45 if they were looking for a non-alcoholic option, but it could go up to $60. A bottle of Tito’s Vodka would set them back $560 and if they were looking for a bottle of Clase Azul Ultra Vodka then they’d be paying $12,000. This was at the VIP section of the track but F1 fans still couldn’t wrap their heads around those prices anywhere on track.