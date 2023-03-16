The latest update on the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building has arrived, with a video showing that key infrastructure is now firmly in place.

F1 heads to the American city later this year for a highly-anticipated Grand Prix and it seems as though the building work ahead of the race is running to a decent schedule.

As per the Las Vegas Review Journal, the completion date for the paddock building is set at around October 1st, just over a month before the race weekend in mid-November.

A video from the Las Vegas Grand Prix Twitter account has also shown off the latest work being done at the venue, with the paddock building now really taking shape:

Terry Miller, who is leading the construction of the building with Miller Project Management, had this to say:

“We are on schedule and we are anticipating we will have the project done by the end of September, 1st October for our initial move-in."

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on November 18th, with a rather unique race weekend format lined up.

Practice, usually held on a Friday, will take place on Thursday with FP1 at 6:30pm local time and FP2 at 10pm local time.

Friday then sees similar timing with Saturday's normal sessions, as FP3 takes place at 6:30pm and qualifying is held at 10pm local time.

Then, on Saturday night, the Grand Prix is held, again at 10pm.

In terms of how that works for timings here in the UK, Vegas will be 8 hours behind in November and so the Grand Prix will start at 6am on Sunday morning here in this country.

A not totally unfamiliar start for British fans, with the Japanese and Australian Grands Prix also requiring early rises to be seen live, though of course they are ahead in terms of timezones and so their races are held in a traditional Sunday afternoon slot locally.

With just over six months to go, excitement is building considerably around this race and organisers and promoters will hope that the championship fight is still alive and kicking once we get to the event.

Max Verstappen has started the season in dominant form, however, and the Dutchman will have every hope things are tied up before the penultimate round of the campaign.