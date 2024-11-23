Formula 1 is in Sin City for the second Las Vegas Grand Prix of the modern era. After 24 years away from Vegas, when F1 returned last year, the race was a massive success. The weekend saw huge ticket sales and plenty of on-track action, becoming one of the most watched Grand Prix of the 2023 season.

The growing market for the sport in North America has meant that this is now the third race on the calendar in the States. Las Vegas is the sole race in America that’s a night race and the only race on the F1 calendar that starts on a Saturday, breaking tradition from the usual Sunday spot.

The FIA has a rigid schedule when it comes to a race weekend. When a sprint weekend isn’t taking place, you can expect to see two practice sessions on a Friday, another practice session and qualifying on a Saturday and then the race taking place on Sunday.

For the first time in 38 years though, F1 held a race on a Saturday in 2023 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the same happening again this year.

Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is held on a Saturday

There's a unique reason why the action takes place outside of the sport's normal timeslot

Close

Naturally, when the city of Las Vegas agreed a multi-year deal to bring an F1 race to Sin City, officials wanted to showcase the neon hotspot at its absolute best. Few sights in the sport are more spectacular than seeing some of the world's greatest drivers tearing down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip under the cover of darkness.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc back in second.

However, in order to make that possible, the FIA had to agree to a local start time of Saturday evening in Las Vegas. It was decided that staging the race at any other time simply wouldn't work. The FIA wants to maximise viewership of any Grand Prix - and having the race held at 10pm on a Sunday night in Las Vegas would mean that most British and European fans would have to tune into the race on a Monday morning - a situation that would undoubtedly hurt viewing figures.

While the Saturday evening race makes for a great night for fans on the west coast of the USA, it's not such ideal news for F1 fans in the UK, who will need to wake up early on Sunday morning to catch the action as Max Verstappen seeks to secure his fourth Drivers' Championship.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 23/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

The Exact UK Start Time for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Per an official statement from the FIA, the race will get underway at 10pm Pacific Time in Las Vegas, meaning that it will begin at 6am on Sunday morning in the UK. If he is to keep his slim Drivers' Championship hopes alive, Britain's Lando Norris must Norris score at least three points more than Verstappen to extend the title race to the next race in Qatar next week.