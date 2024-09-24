The 2024 Formula 1 circus will once again head to Las Vegas in November for the second iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The city's first race after a 39-year hiatus gave the fans a huge five-day show, which culminated in a Max Verstappen win en route to his third consecutive Drivers' Championship.

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend was one of the most lavish race weeks of the year. However, it was also the most expensive race weekend of the year, and it'll be no different this time around either. Although the events won't be as spectacular as last year, according to chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas GP, Emily Prazer, the weekend will still boast some musical events for its 'gold' hospitality ticket holders.

Las Vegas Ticket Prices

If you are wanting to go to the race, it'll set you back hundreds, if not, thousands

Just like last year, this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix will undoubtedly be the most expensive race weekend on the calendar. The tickets are priced at a ludicrous amount as F1's most luxurious circuit will once again become a source of insane ticket revenue for the FIA and Formula 1.

According to F1's official website, the cheapest ticket for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is priced at 944.92 euros (£786.31), which is significantly higher than any other circuit on the calendar. The 'gold' hospitality ticket is priced at a mind-boggling $13,500 (£10,083), which gets its owners various perks, such as a three-day ticket, including VIP bottle service, a 360-degree view of the racetrack, pit lane walks, food and beverages, and many other interesting luxurious amenities.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: A general admission ticket for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this year will set you back 944.42 euros, which converts to £786.31.

Apart from this, the lucky spectators will also get a chance to enjoy GRAMMY-nominated music producer Dom Dolla headlining the first-ever LIV on the Grid stage.

"Las Vegas is known for its world-class nightclubs, and Fontainebleau and LIV Las Vegas are truly taking it to the next level with LIV on the Grid," the CCO of the Las Vegas GP said in the statement. "Guests not only will have the time of their lives with Dom Dolla performing in a fully immersive nightlife venue, but they’ll also get to experience the best of the Paddock Club’s luxurious hospitality offerings."

Las Vegas 2024 ticket prices Ticket type Cost General admission £786.31 Silver main grandstand £2,060 T-Mobile Zone Sphere grandstand £1,648 Grandstand West Harmon £1,236

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

It will take place at the end of November

This year's Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place from the 21st of November through to the 23rd of November. Max Verstappen is the defending champion on the streets of the iconic city as he won a close race by more than two seconds last time out. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, came in second and third respectively.

Verstappen, however, won't enter the weekend as the favourite to defend his title as other teams such as McLaren and Ferrari have shown immense growth in the past few races. McLaren in particular have established themselves as the best team on the grid in the second half of the season as they overtook Red Bull to claim the top spot in the Constructors' Championship. This season has already provided fans with some breathtaking racing and moments, and Las Vegas is all set to add to the season's long list of iconic races.