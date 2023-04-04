The Las Vegas Raiders could well wind up taking a quarterback in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, despite already securing the services of Jimmy Garoppolo, Albert Breer claims.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the early stages of what could best be described as a reboot right now. Having failed to really find their feet since their move to Las Vegas with two seasons out of the playoffs, they further gave an indication that they’re starting again with the decision to move off from franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Without a quarterback and with a pick in the top ten of this year’s NFL Draft, you’d be forgiven for thinking they might be going after one of the many promising (at least on paper) quarterback prospects that are coming out of the college game this year, however the decision to then sign Jimmy Garoppolo (who worked with head coach Josh McDaniels when they were both with the New England Patriots) might have put an end to any thought they would take a quarterback high.

However, they are set to host visits with quarterback prospects Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky in the coming days, which would indicate that a quarterback could be on their minds early on in the draft process.

And Albert Breer has listed one way that the situation could play out, with one quarterback in particular getting some focus.

Las Vegas Raiders falling in love with Anthony Richardson?

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 0:52), Breer claimed that a quarterback early on shouldn’t be ruled out, pointing out how they could go about copying the method used by their division rivals in the Kansas City Chiefs and named Florida’s Anthony Richardson as the man they could use:

I think the Raiders are going into this with a very open mind, and I think this is going to boil down to how Josh McDaniels sees the quarterbacks. And I think I've used this comparison… it's Alex Smith in Kansas City is the way they saw Derek Carr last year, it's the way they see Jimmy Garoppolo this year. And so until they have a quarterback of the future, they're going to take a hard look at every quarterback in the draft.

And one thing that adds to that this year is they happen to be in the top 10. So there's a good chance one of these guys falls right into their lap, and if they really fall in love with them, they could move up for him. So that's why they went through all the paces with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young and Will Levis and Anthony Richardson too and the nice thing about the spot that they're in is that they're going to have a chance if they want, to give the young quarterback a developmental year because they've got a starting quarterback that they like, and that they know really well in Jimmy Garoppolo.

So if you're in the camp that Anthony Richardson needs a year or two to sit and learn, well, then Vegas would be one of those spots that's ideal for him because there'd be no push to get them out there on the field because they have Jimmy. And, that's another area where you can bring that Alex Smith and Kansas City comparison, in that having Alex Smith allowed the Chiefs to sit Patrick Mahomes for a year as well.

Should the Las Vegas Raiders go for ‘rough around the edges’ Richardson?

In his only year as a starter for the Gators, he completed just 53.8% of his passes, threw for just 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 131.0 (which was the 74th best in the country, all stats from Sports Reference), although he did rank 7th in terms of rushing yards, which whilst important in the NFL isn’t the most crucial part of a quarterback’s game.

So it’s fair to say that Richardson isn’t quite NFL ready just yet, so a developmental year would certainly benefit him, but should they use such a high draft pick on him? They could wait a little longer and pick someone up later to perform the same role without missing out on a top player at a different position.

It would be a risky move to make on their behalf, especially if they think they can win right away in this league.