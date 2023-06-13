The Las Vegas Raiders could be in for a good season this year with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, provided that he stays healthy, former NFL player Shaquem Griffin has claimed.

The Las Vegas Raiders, like a few teams in 2023, are going to be heading into the new season with someone different at the quarterback position, having moved away from Derek Carr this offseason and instead going with former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo comes to the Raiders with two separate reputations. One being that he’s steady, but not spectacular, never throwing for more than 4,000 yards in a season but who doesn’t give the ball away all that often. He also has a reputation that he’s an injury risk, having suffered a number of knocks during his career so far, which after doing their calculations meant that the Raiders’ final decision when it came to his contract was that Garoppolo could earn as much as $72.75m over the course of the next three years, with $34m of it guaranteed.

The Raiders have a number of talented weapons on the offensive side of the ball, including Austin Hooper, O.J Howard, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams (with Josh Jacobs also on the way if he signs his franchise tag), so according to Shaquem Griffin, there’s a lot for the Raiders to be excited about.

But there’s also reason for them to be concerned.

Jimmy Garoppolo far from a guarantee for the Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Griffin talked about the Raiders quarterback and claimed that there was a very good player in there, but he raised some major concerns when it comes to his health, even going so far as stating that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer needed to be ready to go at any given moment:

A healthy Jimmy Garoppolo is a productive Jimmy Garoppolo. When injuries happens, that's when things start to happen around the team. So I see Jimmy Garoppolo going throughout the season a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and I think a lot of good things are going to come to the Raiders, but I feel like Brian Hoyer will have to stay ready and on the cusp to be able to support this Raiders team because we all know football is a game where things happen, so you’ve got to be ready for whatever.

Jimmy Garoppolo stay healthy, stay excited things are coming your way. Brian Hoyer, stay ready to go because you never know what happens in football… You see all the production that he has, I know what he's capable of. He’s just got to stay on the field.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury history already causing a scare for the Las Vegas Raiders

As per Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders contains an addendum that and that “without it, Garoppolo would not pass the team’s physical “because of a preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player’s left foot and that the Club would not enter into an NFL Player Contract with Player”. A situation that “underscores the possibility that Garoppolo might never play for the Raiders — and he might never get paid a penny by them.”

So his injury history is already catching up to him, and depending on how the next few months go, could end up setting the Raiders back big time if they have to scrap their plans and start again with Brian Hoyer at QB.