Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has clarified the team’s plans regarding Jalen Carter following recent media reports.

The NFL Draft is now less than a month away, and as is usually the case when it comes to an event like this, there are always going to be plenty fo twists and turns when it comes to teams and what they intend to do on the big day and they try to get the best player available to them.

We saw exactly that earlier this month when the Carolina Panthers got itchy fingers and decided to move up to the #1 spot in their trade with the Chicago Bears in their hopes of getting a quarterback. One team that could have been in that market at the end of the season were the Las Vegas Raiders after they decided to move on from Derek Carr, however the acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo more than likely rules them out of the quarterback market that early in the draft.

So now they’ll likely look elsewhere, but according to one report that won’t include arguably the best player in the draft in Jalen Carter following his off-field problems that potentially saw him facing jail time in the coming weeks and months, with the report claiming that he had been taken off of the Raiders’ draft board.

Las Vegas Raiders not looking at a different route after Jalen Carter news?

It wouldn’t be the first time that something like this would have happened, as Laremy Tunsil was taken off the draft board of the Baltimore Ravens following his infamous incident on draft night in 2016, before he dropped a few spaces and was picked up by the Miami Dolphins later in the first round.

However, according to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, that will not be the case for Carter, as he reiterated to reporters that the team was still in the process of analysing Carter and that he still remained a possible option for them at this point:

Calm and cautious approach from the Las Vegas Raiders

In the grand scheme of things, McDaniels’ comments are probably the right way to approach this matter, as there is still some time before the draft for things to be worked out, for Carter to be evaluated and for them to make a decision that isn’t rash and could arguably be a big mistake by the franchise.

If you want to look back at the Tunsil comparison again, he made the PFWA All-Rookie team and has been named to three Pro Bowls, and has earned a lot of money off the back of his play, so the Ravens’ loss was certainly a gain to the Dolphins and latterly the Houston Texans.

And so with Carter not facing jail time and unlikely to gain any further punishment as a result of the incident, it would be harsh for a team like the Raiders to dismiss him completely if this was just a one-off lapse of judgement.