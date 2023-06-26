The Las Vegas Raiders need to ensure that they have a quality option when it comes to backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, because his track record proves that he’s not going to be available all the time, Mike Florio believes.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a pretty gutsy move this offseason when they decided that they weren’t going to stick with Derek Carr as their franchise quarterback afterall, before turning their attention to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The move means that head coach Josh McDaniels gets the chance to work with a man he had worked with before when they were with the New England Patriots, and hopefully take them forward as a franchise after taking something of a step back in 2022 when they dropped from 10 wins to 6.

The biggest change since the two were together in New England has been Garoppolo’s problems with staying healthy, as he has missed vast swathes of games ever since he made the move to the 49ers back in 2017, something the Raiders wanted to protect themselves against when they gave him his contract earlier this year.

There has been some concern about Garoppolo making it to Week 1 this season, but for Mike Florio, the concern is more long-term.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s attendance could make the Raiders regret signing him

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (starting at 0:27), Florio discussed what the situation was like for Garoppolo, stating his belief that he doesn’t think the quarterback will be available for all 17 games of the season, ending it by saying the team need to have a good backup in place for when that injury eventually does come:

I think the expectation definitely is he's the week one starter. But at some point, I think it's naive for us not to look at his history. On our show on Peacock, PFT Live, we had a graphic with all of his injuries from 2018 forward, you almost had to go to a second page.

I mean, at the most protected position on the field, the guy's constantly injured… He's had avoidable injuries, he's had unavoidable injuries, he’s just had a bunch of injuries. So why do we think that 2023 is going to be the aberration? 2019 was, and they went to the Super Bowl. But I think the idea that Jimmy G is going stay healthy all year long, we've seen that he can't. He holds on to the ball too long, makes bad decisions when he's running with the ball. And I just think it's a matter of time before he gets hurt again, they better have their number two ready whoever it's going to be.

