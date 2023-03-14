Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the Las Vegas Raiders might not rule them out of getting a quarterback in this upcoming draft, Mike Florio believes.

Having decided to let go of franchise quarterback Derek Carr last month, the Las Vegas Raiders had a number of options available to them when it came to finding another one to take over a team that has a lot of potential, but just didn’t make it click last year.

They could have used what they already had at their disposal, which could have been either Chase Garbers or free agent Jarrett Stidham who were backing up Carr last year, attack the upcoming draft which has a number or talented players coming through (at least on paper), or go through free agency to bring in a veteran.

In the end they went with the latter, and in a deal that shouldn’t really come as a shock, they picked up former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who of course worked with head coach Josh McDaniels when he was the offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $75m deal to move to Sin City, but whilst that might make it sound as if he’s going to be their man of the future, according to Mike Florio, it still gives them a little bit of wiggle room down the line.

Las Vegas Raiders giving themselves an insurance policy with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio, having already laid out some of the other details of the contract, pointed out that the team does have a get out clause after this first year should they wish to use it:

The deal also includes up to $1.5 million in playing time and playoffs incentives each year. It’s a three-year, $72.75 million deal. The contract carries an annual average of $24.25 million. The contract has $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $11.25 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day after signing. That’s a real guarantee of $33.75 million.

But it can be a one-year deal, $24.25 million deal with $11.25 million in 2024 guarantees that likely would be subject to offset. The per-game roster bonuses are significant, and they reflect the reality that he has missed a lot of time over the years. The deal, which further carves out the current middle class for veteran NFL quarterbacks, definitely doesn’t take the Raiders out of the mix for a quarterback in the draft. They have the seventh overall selection.

Do the Raiders have a backup plan just in case for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Given Garoppolo’s history when it comes to injuries, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Raiders did have some kind of plan in place to bring in another quarterback during the draft that they can have in reserve just in case anything bad were to happen to Garoppolo.

Taking one that early in the draft does seem like a bit of a reach, especially given how much work the rest of the team needs, but you can certainly imagine them investing one when it comes to the second and third rounds once most of the bigger names have gone off the board.