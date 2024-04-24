Highlights The Raiders have floundered for years, and have to decide on a direction for the franchise after yet another losing season in 2023.

They need a long-term answer at quarterback, and could grab one in the second round.

After years of terrible draft classes, new GM Tom Telesco has an opportunity to right the ship and draft several future starters.

The 2024 NFL season was yet another disappointing year for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Josh McDaniels experiment, which should’ve ended in 2022, was given one more go with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm, and predictably ended poorly.

Garoppolo started six games out of the first eight, led the league in interceptions, and was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell on the same day McDaniels was fired, with the Raiders off to a 3-5 start.

Interim coach Antonio Pierce steadied the ship, and led the Raiders to a more respectable 8-9 record, winning three out of their last four games. Despite the late revival, they still fell victim to another losing season. The Raiders have had only two winning seasons in the past 20 years, and have not made it past the Wild Card round since making the Super Bowl in 2002.

Raiders' owner Mark Davis did make some changes over the offseason, to get away from the toxicity of the end of the McDaniels era. The popular Pierce was made permanent head coach, in part to avoid a revolt by the players.

Maxx Crosby threatened to request a trade if Pierce wasn’t kept on. They also added ex-Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco and ex-Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy over the offseason, neither of whom particularly impressed in their previous jobs.

Despite the reshuffling, it’s still unclear what direction the Raiders are going in. They seem content to be good enough to finish at around .500 or at least close to it, yet are never going to challenge for the playoffs with their current roster configuration.

There are simply too many question marks. They have some nice pieces in Davante Adams, Crosby, and the newly signed Christian Wilkins, but have some serious talent deficiencies in important areas of the roster, most notably at quarterback.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are simply not good enough. The Raiders’ insistence on winning meaningless games means rather than picking at the top of a strong quarterback draft, they don’t pick until No. 13.

It seems unlikely that any of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or JJ McCarthy will still be available once the Raiders pick, and mortgaging their future for a prospect who isn’t an absolute certainty seems like a poor decision, especially with the holes across their roster.

The Raiders’ problems stem from uniquely bad drafting. They haven’t drafted a Pro Bowler since 2019, which is tied for the longest active drought in the league. Their draft picks have produced the least amount of approximate value of any team since 2000.

Their recent first round picks have been miss after miss. None of Alex Leatherwood, Henry Ruggs III, Damon Arnette, Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram, or Josh Jacobs are still on the team, and aside from Jacobs, none of them were good picks. Kolton Miller (2018) and Tyree Wilson (2023) are the only first rounders on the team.

Las Vegas Raiders' recent first-round picks Name Year Drafted Current Team Weighted Career Approximate Value Tyree Wilson 2023 Las Vegas Raiders 2 Alex Leatherwood 2021 Free agent 8 Henry Ruggs III 2020 Free agent (released due to legal issues) 8 Damon Arnette 2020 Free agent (released due to an off-field incident) 2 Clelin Ferrell 2019 Washington Commanders 20 Josh Jacobs 2019 Green Bay Packers 41 Johnathan Abram 2019 New Orleans Saints 13

While it’s too early to make a judgment on the 2023 draft class, they certainly have yet to impress. Seventh-overall pick edge rusher Wilson had a poor PFF grade of 47.1, and has to improve significantly to be considered a good pick, although he did play better towards the end of the season.

Second-round tight end Michael Mayer had only 27 receptions for 304 yards, but again could be set for a sophomore breakout with the arrival of Getsy. Byron Young barely played, Jakorian Bennett was below replacement value when he did play, and late round picks Christopher Smith, Amari Burney, and Nesta Jade Silvera were mostly backups.

The only good picks seem to be third-round receiver Tre Tucker, who looks like a capable WR3, and O’Connell, who looks set to be at least a good backup, which is excellent value for a fourth-round pick.

The Raiders have not drafted elite talent since 2019, and it’s really harmed their short-term and long-term outlook. Newly drafted players outperforming their rookie salaries are the foundation for good teams. The cap isn’t large enough to build a Super Bowl contending team just through free agency. If the Raiders want to have any hope of turning the team around, Telesco simply has to have a good 2024 draft.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft and when it is:

Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Draft Day Eve Update All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Needs on Draft Day

The Raiders need reinforcements everywhere, but especially need a long-term solution at quarterback

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have some top talent in important positions, but lack depth across the board and need a long-term solution at quarterback. At a minimum, they need new starters across the offensive line and in the secondary. Depending on how confident they are in Wilson and Mayer taking a second-year leap, they could also need defensive line and pass-catching help.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Las Vegas Raiders have not drafted a Pro Bowler since 2019, which is tied for the longest active drought in the league.

More importantly, regardless of positional need, they have to draft long-term starters. The Raiders’ recent track record of first-round picks is abysmal, and has cost them dearly. It's impossible to build a contending roster without drafting well.

Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick Overall 1 13 13 2 12 44 3 13 77 4 12 112 5 13 148 6 32 208 7 3 223 7 9 229

Quarterback

First and foremost, the Raiders need to decide on their quarterback of the future. It's unlikely that either O’Connell or Minshew are going to be the long-term solution at the most important position in the sport.

O’Connell went 5-5 for the Raiders last year, leading his team to victory over the likes of Easton Stick, Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders did beat the Kansas City Chiefs with O’Connell under center, although he only threw for 62 yards that game. He finished the season with 2,218 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games in total. Hardly the stat line of a future star.

Minshew has proven to be competent at the NFL level, and nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs after starter Anthony Richardson went down. However, competent won’t do in a division featuring Mahomes and Herbert, or in a conference featuring Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud. To compete for the playoffs, the Raiders need to find a quarterback who can elevate an imperfect team.

Their job would’ve been substantially easier if they had lost more games last season. There’s a strong argument to be made that to retain stars and build team cohesiveness behind the new head coach, they could not afford to simply give up and tank.

However, it may have benefited the Raiders in the long term to have a clean reset with a new GM and head coach, and target a new quarterback in the upcoming class. If they want to draft one of the top prospects, they’ll have to mortgage their future, something that seems unlikely to yield a playoff team in the next few years unless they’re very lucky. The roster around the young QB is simply not good enough.

Instead, they have to choose from the next tier of quarterbacks. There are some potentially promising names available in the second round, and the most sensible course of action would be to draft and sit someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr, and start them in 2025 after they’ve become acclimatized to the NFL.

Offensive Line

The Raiders had a slightly above average offensive line last year, but lost two starters in free agency, and desperately need depth. They currently have nine linemen under contract after the signing of Cody Whitehair, and likely need two or three more to feel comfortable heading into the season.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left for the New York Giants in free agency, and was an above average starter. While the Raiders feel confident in 2022 seventh rounder Thayer Munford, he allowed a pressure rate of 9.6% last season, which was the highest on the team.

For a contending team, Munford would be nothing more than a rotational piece. Ideally, the Raiders would have a more consistent pass blocker protecting their quarterback, and should look to upgrade in the draft.

Right guard Greg Van Roten was a good starter last season, but moved to the Buffalo Bills and does not have an obvious replacement. Jordan Meredith or Whitehair would currently be in line to start, but both present their own problems.

Meredith has scarcely played since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022, only starting one game. Whitehair brings experience but played poorly last year for the Bears, eventually being benched halfway through the season. He had a terrible 45.0 PFF rating, and he was particularly bad at run-blocking.

While the Raiders will likely have to allocate their most valuable draft capital to other positions, a right guard to provide competition would be a useful pick.

Cornerback

Both Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are good starters, but the Raiders likely need one more starter to feel confident in their cornerbacks. Hobbs has struggled when asked to play on the outside, and is more of a nickelback. Jones on the other hand has had behavioral issues in the past, notably being waived by the New England Patriots after missing a team curfew. However, he has consistently played well during his two years in the league.

Five weeks into his rookie season, PFF rated him the No. 1 rated cornerback in single-coverage. He played well for the Raiders after joining them ahead of week 11, and will be one of the starters on the outside.

Opposite him, the Raiders would start either Jakorian Bennett or Brandon Facyson. As mentioned before, Bennett was below average when he played last year, while Facyson was injured most of last season. Facyson would provide average cornerback play, and certainly wouldn’t be a clear target for quarterbacks to pick on.

However, the Raiders should aim for more than just average, especially when they have to play Mahomes and Herbert twice a year. If none of the tackles or quarterbacks they like fall to them at No. 13, drafting one of the top corners like Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell would be a sensible move.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Mock Draft

The Raiders haven't had a strong draft class in years, something new GM Tom Telesco could change

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders need new starters at several important positions, and have three top 100 picks to fill the holes. After years of missing on first round picks, the Raiders need to nail their first selection. It seems likely that four quarterbacks will be drafted early, and players that would usually be drafted higher will fall later in the first round, making Telesco's job easier.

First Round, No. 13: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Raiders would love for one of the top four quarterbacks to fall to them at No. 13, but that seems increasingly unlikely. Instead, they take one of the most polished tackle prospects in the draft in J.C. Latham.

Latham is a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide and can play at both right guard and right tackle. He is one of the strongest players coming into the draft. He uses his long arms to keep shorter pass rushers at bay, and has good feet for such a large man. He has active hands and a very strong grip which can lock defenders in place. He particularly excels in the run game, often absolutely burying players. In the 2023 season, he averaged 3.2 knockdown blocks a game.

The 21-year-old does need to improve in a few areas. He can be beaten by elite speed, and if he misses his first punch, he can lunge and lose his balance. He also isn’t great at blocking in space, and is more suited to a gap-based run scheme rather than a zone-based run scheme.

The Raiders’ glaring need at right tackle makes Latham a perfect fit, especially given how pro-ready he is. While Arnold and Mitchell are appealing picks, securing the offensive line is a more pressing need.

For a more in-depth look at Latham's strengths and weaknesses, click here.

Second Round, No. 44: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix would be a good consolation prize in the second round. He’s fantastic at limiting turnovers and minimizing sacks. He rarely allows negative play, and he only had a 1% turnover-worthy play rate in 2023. He’s also a very accurate passer, completing 77.4% of his passes, and he gets the ball out of his hands quickly for his receivers to make plays.

Nix had an average time to throw of 2.44 seconds, fifth-quickest among Power Five quarterbacks, and below the average NFL time of 2.78. His skill set matches the recent trend of the league favoring shorter, quicker passes. He does have a strong enough arm to make deep throws, and could be developed into a more downfield quarterback.

The former Oregon quarterback does lack some of the high-end upside of other prospects. The offense he played in Oregon involved a lot of screens and easy throws. Offenses in the NFL are a lot more sophisticated and will involve substantially more decision-making.

There isn’t enough tape on him as a consistent drop-back passer, and given he’s already 24, teams will wonder how much he can improve. He also needs to clean up some of his fundamentals and be braver in the face of pressure.

Despite his age, Nix is a quarterback who would benefit greatly from sitting a year. Initially, his upside might not seem as high as other quarterbacks, but his pre-existing strengths align well with where the league is going.

He could potentially provide above-average quarterback play if he’s developed properly, and it would be a worthwhile use of a second-round pick. If he doesn’t demonstrate enough to warrant starting in 2025, his floor seems to be that of a competent back-up and the Raiders would not have invested enough in him to want to avoid drafting over him in 2025.

For a more in-depth look at Nix's strengths and weaknesses, click here.

Third Round, No. 77: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Andru Phillips is a versatile and athletic corner who could develop a lot over the next few years. He’s an explosive player, and he had a relative athletic score of 8.89 out of 10. He has fluid hips and quick feet, which allow him to stick to receivers in man coverage. His length lets him bother receivers at the catch point, and he has a 42” inch vertical, which is in the 99th percentile of all corners. He is also an enthusiastic run defender, and he’s tough in the tackle. His leaping ability, agility and toughness are all NFL-ready tools.

The 22-year-old is still quite raw, however. He hasn’t displayed consistent ball skills and needs to work on his anticipation. He also has a habit of overrunning his leverage and missing tackles, both against the pass and the run. He can still be beaten downfield by elite speed or strength and often needs safety help.

Phillips will need to be developed before he’s ready to start opposite Jones for the Raiders, but there are enough encouraging traits to warrant the Raiders drafting the former Wildcat. He could potentially be an above-average starter in a few years.

Fourth Round, No. 112: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College:

The Raiders desperately need depth in the interior offensive line, and the Boston College standout should provide that. Christian Mahogany has the raw strength to succeed in the NFL, and he particularly excels in the run game. He's capable of playing in several different schemes and has the desire to finish blocks aggressively. He also uses his strength well in pass protection, and has strong hands to disrupt rushers' momentum.

Mahogany will, however, have to work on his pass protection before he's ready to start in the NFL. His footwork can get him in trouble at times, and he has poor lateral quickness. He also lacks spatial awareness, and can unintentionally create gaps in the line.

Mahogany would be a useful depth piece with a lot of room to grow. He tore his ACL in 2022, but showed a good worth ethic and tenacity to recover and have a strong 2023 season. He's well worth a fourth-round pick.

Fifth Round, No. 148: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

If Tyree Wilson does not have the expected sophomore leap, it would be wise for the Raiders to have a contingency plan. Malcolm Koonce has proven to be a capable edge rusher opposite Crosby, but modern NFL teams like to attack the quarterback in waves, and value rotational rushers highly. Neither Janarius Robinson nor Elerson Smith have shown much at the NFL level (Smith has never recorded a sack), and more depth behind Crosby, Koonce and Wilson would be sensible.

Gabriel Murphy would be excellent value as a depth edge rusher in the fifth round. He has fantastic athleticism, particularly his change of direction and agility, and used it to overwhelm college linemen. He has an effective swim move which he can use to get off blocks, and he has good bend coming around the edge.

Murphy has a consistent motor, and he keeps working through contact, allowing him to pick up coverage sacks and be a constant nuisance to linemen. He uses his agility to bypass blocks and impact the run game. As well as recording eight sacks last year, Murphy had 16 tackles for loss.

Teams are justifiably concerned about his size. He is far shorter and smaller than most edge rushers, and his arm length of 30.5” inches is in the seventh percentile. NFL caliber linemen will be able to keep him at arm's length, although his shiftiness and effective usage of his hands helps him in this regard.

Murphy still needs to develop more effective and consistent pass rush moves, but the necessary movement skills are already there. He will need a lot of work to be able to stay on the field during rushing downs. Unless he bulks up, he will be shoved around by most NFL linemen, and he’ll struggle to set the edge.

Murphy could potentially be a starter if developed properly, although his size may limit him to a purely pass-rushing role in the NFL. Given the passing game’s increasing importance in the NFL, teams value players that can disrupt the other team’s quarterback, even if they’re less effective against the run. Murphy will likely still have a role.

Sixth Round, No. 208: Keith Randolph Jr., DI, Illinois

After adding one of the best interior defenders in the league in Christian Wilkins, the Raiders have turned the interior defensive line from a weakness into a strength. Behind him are useful veterans John Jenkins and Adam Butler, alongside last year’s third round pick Byron Young, who barely played.

They have a solid rotation already, but with Butler and Jenkins already in their 30s, it would be useful to get another young player into the unit. Marquan McCall, Matthew Butler, and Nesta Jade Silvera are all 25 years old or younger, but they had one tackle combined last season.

While Keith Randolph Jr. is unlikely to be a star, he’ll likely prove to be a useful back-up and a willing special teams player. He is strong and capable of plugging gaps in the run game. He recognizes blocks well and is rarely dragged out of position by blockers. He plays low and is very hard to dislodge. He consistently racks up tackles and would be a solid contributor against the run.

However, Randolph is very limited in what he can do, especially in passing situations. Aside from his strength, he lacks elite athleticism. He has poor agility and initial burst, and takes too long to shed blocks. His lack of quickness and explosiveness means he’s rarely a factor as a pass-rusher, and he lacks any consistent pass-rushing moves.

Randolph is not someone who’s going to consistently disrupt plays at the next level. It’s unlikely that Randolph will ever be more than a space-eater, but that will still give him some value as a sixth-round selection. He would fit in well as depth along the defensive line.

Seventh Round, No. 223: Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Whoever starts at quarterback next season will have a solid selection of pass catchers to throw to. Davante Adams is a star, Jakobi Meyers is a capable and productive WR2, and Tre Tucker helps stretch the field with his speed. The Raiders also expect Michael Mayer to take a significant step in his second season, and with the addition of Harrison Bryant, will be running more routes and blocking less.

After the top four receivers, there isn’t much in the way of talent, and the Raiders would be wise to take a punt on a receiver in day three of the draft.

Bub Means has the size and athleticism to be an NFL receiver. He has good top speed, and uses it to create separation and threaten defensive backs over the top. His height and wingspan means he can win contested catches, although this doesn’t happen consistently.

He’s hard to tackle in space due to his strength and he was used frequently in screens to get yards after the catch. He moves well in general, and despite a limited route tree in college, he has the tools to play as an outside receiver.

Means' limited role in college is a cause for concern. He has not demonstrated an ability to get in and out of breaks smoothly. It seems likely that he’ll initially struggle playing against NFL defensive backs. He has rarely played against press coverage, and has not shown the ability to excel against it.

His hands also need a lot of work, and he drops way too many balls. While he has the size to win contested catches, he regularly lets the ball hit him in his chest or arms. He also would likely be a liability as a blocker.

Means would be another project, but his athleticism means he’d be able to play special teams whilst he learns the nuances of the role at the next level.

Seventh Round, No. 229: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Josh Jacobs’ departure to the Green Bay Packers left a hole in the roster. As it stands, Zamir White will likely fill in as the lead back next season, while Ameer Abdullah will play in passing situations and Alexander Mattison will serve as a rotational option.

It’s not a particularly exciting group of backs, but with the position being increasingly devalued, it’s not a pressing concern. It would still make sense to add a rookie who could potentially serve as a cheap back-up behind the main three.

Jase McClellan had an up and down career at Alabama, but excelled in his final year when he was finally the lead back in a team that made the College Football Playoff. He has three-down value and would be a steady contributor in both the running and the passing game.

He sees the game well, and makes quick decisions. He bursts through holes and doesn’t give defenders time to react to his cuts. He rides contact excellently, and his balance and strength let him pick up extra yards. He has good hands and runs routes well, so he could be used in a variety of ways on third downs.

McClellan's draft position is hindered by his lack of explosiveness as a runner. He lacks the athleticism of many of the other top running back prospects, and he doesn’t have top-end speed to beat defenders in the open field. He’s also only a one-cut back and does not have the foot speed to change directions several times quickly, which can lead to him getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

His lack of creativity as a runner also holds him back. If the play does not unfold as expected, he can take too long trying to find the perfect gap, and this can lead to negative plays. Despite his weaknesses, there’s a good chance he’ll be able to contribute as a situational back, which would be excellent value for a seventh round pick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Footbll Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.