Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2023 season with promise, going from a 3-5 start under Josh McDaniels to a 5-4 finish under Antonio Pierce.

Maxx Crosby was a standout player for the Raiders, earning a third straight Pro Bowl nod with 14.5 sacks and 90 total tackles.

The Raiders need to make a decision at quarterback and address needs in the defensive backfield through the draft.

2023 was always going to be a season of change for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, was released and signed with the New Orleans Saints. In his place, the team inked veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Things fell apart early in the campaign for Garoppolo and the Raiders, as the quarterback was benched in favor of fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell in early November.

At the same time, the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Antonio Pierce took over for McDaniels as interim head coach and the Raiders looked like a different team. The same squad that started at 3-5 under McDaniels finished 5-4 under Pierce.

After much deliberation, the Raiders have now secured their leadership moving forward, promoting Pierce to full-time head coach and signing Tom Telesco, who was fired midseason by the Los Angeles Chargers, to be their new general manager.

Even with those crucial moves out of the way, the Raiders have plenty of work ahead of them this offseason.

2023 Season Summary

What looked like a lost season for the Raiders ended with some promise

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before the season, the Raiders looked like a middle-of-the-pack team. They had enough talent to avoid picking in the top 10, but not enough to make the playoffs in a tough division. And that's just what they were, an 8-9 team with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, it looked like the Raiders would be much worse than that at the beginning of the season. After the team lost 3-0 in the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 to drop to 5-8, it looked like they could be headed toward a top-five pick in the draft.

2023 Raiders Under McDaniels vs. Pierce Las Vegas Raiders Record Raiders Points Per Game Points Allowed Per Game Under McDaniels 3-5 15.8 (30th) 23.4 (T-23rd) Under Pierce 5-4 22.9 (13th) 16.0 (1st)

The next week, however, the Raiders put on a show in a stunning 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Energized by interim (and now full-time) head coach Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas would go on to win three of their last four games to finish the year tied for second in the AFC West, a division in which many thought they'd finish last in 2023.

Pierce's promotion tied in directly with a massive shift in quality of play, as the defense went from middling to best in the league, while the offense went from awful to middling under his guidance.

Highlights and key players

Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller continue to be star building blocks for the Raiders

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The highlight game for the Raiders in 2023 was certainly their December destruction of the rival Chargers.

The performance was so historic that the Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco in the aftermath. It was a series of events that was made all the more strange by the fact that the Raiders, who pushed Telesco out the Chargers' door with that 63-point effort, ended up recruiting Telesco to take on their own general manager position in an unpredictable twist of fate.

A third-round steal in 2019, Maxx Crosby continued his outstanding play for Las Vegas in 2023. Crosby was voted into a third straight Pro Bowl after notching 14.5 sacks, good for sixth in the league, as well as 50 pressures, tied for second. His 23 tackles for loss were tied for the league lead, proving once again his importance in both pass and run defense.

He also tallied 90 combined tackles, which ranked him third among defensive linemen and edge rushers. Crosby's high motor has been well-documented, especially this year, as he was a main focus of the first episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins, with Miami coaches on both sides of the ball lauding his relentless effort.

The Raiders offensive line was good on the whole this year, but one player stood out. While he struggled with injuries at times, Kolton Miller continued to star for the Raiders at the incredibly important position of left tackle.

Miller lined up for 705 snaps, surrendered just four sacks, two QB hits, and was only called for one penalty while putting up a 97.5 PFF pass-blocking efficiency grade, tied for seventh-best among tackles.

Raiders disappointments

A tough start to the year led to significant changes for the Raiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sport

The main struggle for the Raiders was the failure of the Ziegler-McDaniels combo. After a tough stint at the helm of the Denver Broncos a decade ago, McDaniels had rehabilitated his image before joining Las Vegas for another go as a head honcho. But the combo failed to last even two seasons with the Raiders.

Garoppolo NFL 2023 Ranks (Min. 160 Att.) Category Garoppolo NFL Rank Yards 1,205 37th Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-17th Completion % 65.1 T-17th TD-INT 7-9 N/A TD % 4.1 T-21st INT % 5.3 41st (Last) Passer Rating 77.7 36th

The coach and GM also made a gaffe by signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a $67 million contract despite injury and talent concerns. The quarterback was benched before the halfway mark of the season and has become something of a symbol of the failure of Ziegler's stewardship.

Las Vegas would do well to extricate themselves from that albatross of a contract as soon as possible. While it may hurt due to dead cap hits this year, they will thank themselves for not kicking that can down the line for the future Raiders to deal with.

2024 Cap/Draft Situation

Las Vegas will have ample cap space and several high draft picks

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders will be in decent shape going into this year's draft. They have picks in every round and will have two additional ones in the seventh for a grand total of nine.

The Raiders will select 13th, and if they want a QB, they will have to move up, which they can do thanks to their bevy of late-round picks and future firsts. If they don't opt for a passer, 13 could be a good place to draft an impact pass rusher to slot in across from Crosby.

Las Vegas currently has $36 million in projected cap space going into the 2024 offseason. With some expected cuts, that number could grow by another $20 million or so. While it might not be a good time for the team to go after big fish, they could afford to sign several key contributors.

Offseason outlook and team needs

Raiders must make a decision at QB sooner rather than later

The Raiders had fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell start 10 games, and he acquitted himself reasonably well. Still, the team will want to aim higher at the position, especially with an antsy owner like Mark Davis sitting in that massive castle on the Strip.

While they may not be able to draft a QB at No. 13, they could look to sign a premium bridge veteran like Kirk Cousins or a more cost-effective option like Ryan Tannehill.

Despite the chaos of the year, wide receiver Davante Adams was as good as ever, catching 103 balls for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. The Raiders, though, might decide that his timeline doesn't work with the team and trade him for assets. Running back Josh Jacobs, one season removed from finishing as the NFL's rushing king in 2022, is likely to hit free agency.

The Raiders are also a bit thin in the defensive backfield. Picking at 13, this could be a good year to draft a top-tier cornerback. Some options include Nate Wiggins from Clemson and Kool-Aid McKinstry from the University of Alabama.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.