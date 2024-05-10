Highlights The Raiders revamped their roster with key signings and draft picks, aiming to build on a strong 2023 season.

Gardner Minshew is expected to lead the offense with star players like Davante Adams and Brock Bowers.

Las Vegas seems poised for playoff contention in 2024, supported by a solid defense and offensive weapons.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a team on the rise around the NFL this offseason, working to rebuild around key players like Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams.

The Raiders closed out the 2023 season strong, winning three of their final four contests and setting the tone going into a crucial offseason. Las Vegas kicked their offseason off by signing head coach Antonio Pierce to a long-term deal and got to work, retooling their roster.

In free agency, the Raiders added some solid pieces in players like Gardner Minshew, Christian Wilkins, and Alexander Mattison. Las Vegas also brought in a draft class riddled with potential and could see an immediate impact from their incoming rookie class.

With Vegas’ additions to a playoff-contending 2023 roster, the Raiders appear to be on the fringe of contention going into the 2024 season, but a lot will balance on the quarterback play of Minshew or Aidan O'Connell.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a QB Away From Contention

Can Gardner Minshew be the answer at QB?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Raiders worked to build on a strong 2023 roster, landing one of the better draft classes in the NFL. Las Vegas stuck to their board and landed players that will make an immediate impact in Brock Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

With the existing talent on their roster, the Raiders look primed to build on their 8-9 record from last season.

At quarterback, Vegas will likely turn to a new QB1 in Minshew, who landed with the Raiders after earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. With the Indianapolis Colts last season, Minshew showed he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, completing 62% of his passes for 3,305 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Gardner Mishew Career Stats Year Record Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2019 6-6 60.6% 3,271 21 6 2020 1-7 66.1% 2,259 16 5 2021 1-1 68.3% 439 4 1 2022 0-2 57.9% 663 3 3 2023 7-6 62.2% 3,305 15 9

In 13 games as the starter in Indianapolis, Minshew led the Colts to a 7-6 record with an offense that lost star running back Jonathan Taylor for seven games.

A lot is riding on Minshew’s performance in 2024, as he will look to lead a solid Raiders' offense that will feature Adams, Bowers, and Mattison.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Minshew out-dueled O'Connell in their head-to-head matchup last season, completing 15-of-23 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the Colts' 23-20 win over the Raiders in Week 17. O'Connell went 30-of-47 for 299 yards, throwing two touchdowns and zero picks in a losing effort.

With one of the best defensive units in the NFL to back him, Minshew has all the tools to lead Las Vegas to the playoffs next season and give them a shot at taking home a Super Bowl trophy. Next offseason, the 2025 NFL draft class could feature Minshew’s successor for the Raiders, depending on his performance this season.

Can Aidan O'Connell Beat Out Minshew For The Starting Job?

O'Connell started in 10 games for the Raiders in the 2023 season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, we can't assume that Minshew will be the Raiders' opening day starter. Raiders' GM Tom Telesco has gone on record saying the plan is for Minshew and O'Connell to compete for the starting job in training camp.

"That's the plan is to have both those guys really compete through the offseason program, but more so in training camp, and we'll see how it plays out. I thought Aidan did an excellent job last year in a really difficult situation where the head coach changed, the coordinator changed, and he played really good football down the stretch. I've had a chance to be around him a little bit more in the building and you kind of see the quarterback intangibles that are there, which is nice to have, that you have to have as a franchise quarterback. And then with Gardner, you know, Gardner played well last year with the Colts. I mean, he was in the Pro Bowl, so obviously had a pretty good year. He's always performed at a high level when he's given that opportunity, so to have both those guys here competing for the job, we'll see how it goes."

While Minshew has more career starts under his belt, it can't be overlooked that O'Connell got 10 starts with the Raiders in 2023. He has more familiarity with the Raiders' offensive personnel, which could play a factor in winning the starting job.

The Raiders have the defense, offensive weapons, and coaching staff necessary to make a run to the Super Bowl, but a lot will depend on their production at the quarterback position in 2024.

