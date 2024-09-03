Key Takeaways The 1976 Raiders, coached by the legendary John Madden, were a star-studded group that brought the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.

The 1983 Los Angeles Raiders featured a stifling defensive unit and a high-powered offense.

The 1980 Raiders didn't win their division but went on a remarkable postseason run to capture their second Super Bowl victory in five years.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied and memorable NFL franchises of all time, for better or worse.

The Raiders were famously on the wrong end of two of the most influential moments in NFL history: The Tuck Rule and The Immaculate Reception. With that said, however, the Raiders have made plenty of history of their own over the years, having appeared in five Super Bowls and winning three.

Currently, the organization finds itself in the midst of a rough patch, going two-plus decades without a postseason victory. As the Raiders look to return to their days of glory, here are the three Super Bowl-winning teams they will attempt to emulate, ranked from best to worst.

1 1976

John Madden's 1976 Raiders were a star-studded group

Darryl Norenberg-USA Today Sports

Coming off three consecutive losses in the AFC Championship Game, one to the Miami Dolphins and two to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers , the Raiders finally captured their first Super Bowl victory in 1976.

The team featured an all-star cast of players and coaches. Quarterback Ken Stabler commanded the offense and led the league in completion percentage, touchdowns, and yards per attempt. He finished runner-up in the Offensive Player of the Year voting and third for NFL MVP.

His favorite target was former track star Cliff Branch, who hauled in 46 passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns. Tight end Dave Casper was another seminal part of the offense and accompanied Branch on the First-Team All-Pro squad.

On special teams, the Raiders had Ray Guy, who is widely regarded as the greatest punter of all time.

And the mastermind behind it all, of course, was none other than the legendary John Madden. The Raiders went 13-1 in the regular season and outscored opponents 350-237. The offense was among the best in the league, but the defense was another story.

By normal standards, Oakland’s defense was satisfactory, but for a team in pursuit of its first Super Bowl, there were concerns. The Raiders had looked vulnerable at times in the regular season, notably giving up 48 points to the New England Patriots in Week 4. But the postseason proved to be a different story.

Oakland allowed a combined total of 52 points in three games and scored 90. After finally getting the best of the Steelers in the AFC title game, the Raiders took care of the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 11 by a score of 32-14. Even with a middling defense, this Raiders team was the closest thing fans have seen to a complete Super Bowl-winning squad.

2 1983

The 1983 Raiders were led by a high-flying offense

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders relocated to Los Angeles ahead of the 1982 season and wasted little time making a name for themselves in their new home. The Raiders went 8-1 in a shortened 1982 season but fell in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the New York Jets .

Los Angeles entered the 1983 season hungry for redemption and went 12-4, capturing the AFC West crown. The offense posted 442 points, the third-highest total of any team that season and the most of the franchise’s three championship-winning teams. The core featured running back Marcus Allen, who was the Offensive Rookie of the Year the season prior, tight end Todd Christensen, and quarterback Jim Plunkett.

Los Angeles also had two Pro Bowl linebackers in Ted Hendricks and Rod Martin and a young Howie Long on the defensive line. The Raiders' defense had the talent to be much better than it was at times in the regular season, and that potential was realized in the playoffs, as the Raiders outscored opponents 106-33.

Los Angeles forced 10 turnovers in three games and encountered little adversity along the way. In a 38-9 beatdown of the team now known as the Washington Commanders in Super Bowl 18, the Raiders sacked Washington quarterback Joe Theismann six times and intercepted two passes. Allen ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns to lock up Super Bowl MVP honors.

Coming off such a dominant run, many expected the Raiders to return to the Super Bowl shortly after the 1983 season. However, it took nearly 20 years for the Raiders to make it back, and the franchise has yet to add another Lombardi Trophy to its trophy case.

3 1980

The 1980 Raiders had an improbable postseason run

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Following John Madden’s move from the sidelines to the broadcasting booth, Oakland hired Tom Flores to be its next head coach. Flores proved to be well-equipped for the job, and by his second season, he had the Raiders in position to claim another championship. The team went 11-5 during the regular season in 1980 and outscored opponents 364-306.

With most of the stars of the 1976 team having either retired or regressed, the Raiders ushered in a new generation of stars.

The biggest contributor during that season was cornerback Lester Hayes, who won Defensive Player of the Year after intercepting 13 passes, one shy of the single-season record. The runner-up for the honor was Hayes’ teammate Ted Hendricks, who was a part of the 1976 team but was far more impactful for the team’s second Super Bowl victory.

The offense was run through fullback Mark van Eeghen and running back Kenny King. Van Eeghen got more touches, but King was the more explosive back. The Raiders finished second in the AFC West behind the San Diego Chargers, who had the same 11-5 mark but won the tiebreaker, giving the Raiders the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Following a 27-7 win over the fifth-seeded Houston Oilers in the Wild Card Round, Oakland gutted out a 14-12 victory against the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round and then took a 34-27 victory over the Chargers in the AFC Championship Game.

The Raiders then took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 15 by a score of 27-10. Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski was overwhelmed by Oakland’s defense and threw three interceptions to Rod Martin.

It was Plunkett, though, who took Super Bowl MVP honors, throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

The overall numbers don’t quite do the 1980 Raiders justice. The team ranked 16th in offensive yardage, 10th in scoring defense, and 11th in yards allowed. Even their seventh-ranked scoring offense feels too low. But regardless of what the statistics say, this team will always be known as Super Bowl champs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.