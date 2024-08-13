Highlights J.J. McCarthy shined in his preseason debut, impressing with his arm talent and overall skill set.

The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on selecting McCarthy, settling for mediocre QB options.

The Raiders' inaction to move up solidifies their comfort with mediocrity on the football field.

Take a quick trip down memory lane. The date is April 25, 2024. The place is Detroit, Michigan. The atmosphere is electric; there are over 700,000 people in attendance. Why is there such a buzz? Well, the 2024 NFL Draft is about to start, and the heat of anticipation could fill up a hot air balloon. Rumors are swirling as fans and analysts alike speculate on trades and future implications of the soon-to-be draftees.

There are six QBs predicted to go in the first round of the draft. Among those is J.J. McCarthy , former QB at the University of Michigan. His skills are clear as he's got a strong arm, plays tough, and is a proven winner. He is athletic, but teams have concerns about his game translating to the NFL. Many teams are interested in the rookie QB—the las vegas raiders and Minnesota Vikings are among them.

Many draft analysts believe that a quarterback-needy team will trade up to select him. The Vikings make a trade with the New York Jets to move up one spot to get their QB of the future, while the Raiders miss out on their opportunity to add a talented young QB to their roster, setting them up for mediocrity for years to come.

Now, make like Eminem and 'Snap Back to Reality' because the preseason is underway and teams are starting to get in-season-adjacent first looks at their rookie classes. Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy impressed mightily in his preseason debut. The Raiders should be kicking themselves for not moving up to select him.

J.J. McCarthy Looked GOOD In His Preseason Debut

The rookie QB displayed poise and showed signs of promise during his time on the field

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy looked impressive during his first preseason game. Overall, McCarthy completed 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He was by no means perfect, but he showed off the arm talent and skill set that should translate well in the NFL.

He was slinging the football all over the field against Las Vegas. His accuracy and arm strength really showed on both of his touchdown passes. Justin Jefferson was loving it from the sidelines. He'll be loving it more from the field on Sundays once the regular season gets going.

To add insult to injury was the fact that McCarthy was throwing dimes against the Raiders—the very team that should have selected McCarthy before the Vikings were able to. Talk about rubbing salt in the wound.

The Vikings have been led by "Captain" Kirk Cousins for the past six seasons and had a moderate amount of success. It looks like McCarthy will pick up right where he left off, only the future ceiling for this team has now ballooned immensely.

Neither Aidan O'Connell Nor Gardner Minshew is the Answer

Raiders will be steeped in mediocrity as long as they roll out workaday QBs

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have been synonymous with mediocrity since Derek Carr was the quarterback. Fortunately for Carr, he is not fully to blame for the Raiders' lack of success. The team has done a remarkably terrible job finding the right pieces at the right time to construct a championship-worthy roster. The team has tried multiple QBs and several head coaches, but neither can seem to steer this team out of mediocrity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2017, the Las Vegas Raiders have won 49 regular season games, tied for 21st in the league over that span. Only two teams have participated in fewer than Las Vegas' single playoff game during that time. (Jets and Broncos are the only teams without a playoff appearance over this span)

This past draft, the Raiders had the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate the roster with a fresh face at the QB position. The Raiders were sitting 13th on the board, while Minnesota was 11th.

The Vikings ultimately moved up to grab McCarthy as their future starting QB at No. 10, and the Raiders stood pat, essentially waiving the white flag for this upcoming season and several future seasons as they allowed the Denver Broncos to snag Bo Nix ahead of them at No. 12 as well.

The preseason isn't necessarily an indication of regular season success, but when the rookie QB you wanted carves up your team, making some tantalizingly good throws, that has to hurt. O'Connell and Minshew, in comparison, just didn't exude excitement or confidence that either would bring any meaningful level of success to the Raiders.

Minshew finished the game 6-for-12 for 117 yards and a touchdown, while O'Connell finished with 7-for-9 for 76 yards. Neither QB proved that they were the unquestioned franchise leader and de-facto starter. The two showed what fans and teams alike have always known: they're average players.

The Raiders don't need average players, the Raiders need players who will help move this franchise forward. The team should think about who they can add to help de-throne Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs . The inaction proved that the Raiders are comfortable being a middling team in a competitive division.

Moving up to select McCarthy would have shown the rest of the NFL that they're serious about becoming contenders. Whether McCarthy would have elevated the Raiders to new heights this season is moot.

What he would have been is a future franchise cornerstone for a team that's been looking for their first legitimate signal caller since Rich Gannon. With O'Connell and Minshew under center, the Raiders cannot and will not be taken seriously. Until they fix their franchise QB situation, they will continue to be average despite an elite roster outside the signal caller.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.