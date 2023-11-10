Highlights Rookie Bryce Young struggled in Week 9 with three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by the same player, Colts safety Kenny Moore.

Only 10 times since 1998 has a defensive star returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. Unsurprisingly, all 10 of those guys contributed to wins in those cases.

While most of these guys will be foreign to the modern football fan, there are a couple of legends that have achieved the feat in the last quarter century, including Ronde Barber, Antrel Rolle, and Janoris Jenkins.

The NFL saw a lot of exciting action in Week 9. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a rookie-record 470 yards and tossed five touchdowns to lead his Houston Texans to a last-second win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the other side of the spectrum, Carolina Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young threw three interceptions in his team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Two of the picks in that game were snagged by Colts safety Kenny Moore, who returned both of them for a touchdown. It was the first multi-pick-six game by a player in over two years. There have been a lot of pick-sixes thrown in NFL history, with Brett Favre holding the record with 32 of them coming off his gun-slinging right hand. Matthew Stafford holds the active record, with 30 thrown in his career, so that record is in danger.

However, seeing the same defender return not one, but two interceptions to pay dirt in one game is one of the more rare occurrences you'll see in the NFL: it has only happened 10 times since 1998. Here is a look at the last 10 times a defensive star returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game.

RELATED: The 10 best deadline day moves in NFL history

10 Dewayne Washington (PIT) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (November 22, 1998)

On November 22, 1998, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in an important AFC game. The Steelers came into the game with a 6-4 record while the Jaguars were riding high at 8-2. It looked like the Steelers were finally turning their season around with this game, as they beat the Jaguars, 30-15.

The game started and ended for the Steelers in the same manner—with a pick-six by Dewayne Washington. In the first quarter, Washington intercepted Mark Brunell and returned the ball 52 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars still had a chance at the end of the game though.

With just 50 seconds remaining, and the Jaguars driving down the field down by eight, Brunell threw his third interception of the game, again to Washington, and this time he returned it 78 yards for the score. It clinched the win for the Steelers, although it was their last win of the season, as they dropped their last five games to finish 7-9. As for Washington, those would be the final two INT return touchdowns of his career, though he had previously done it thrice before.

9 Aaron Glenn (HOU) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers ( December 8, 2002

Four years after the Steelers won a game thanks to two pick-sixes, they lost a game the same way. The Steelers came into the game with a 7-4-1 record while the Houston Texans had struggled in their inaugural season as an expansion franchise, coming in with a 3-9 record.

The records meant little, though, because it was Houston's defense that won the game for the Texans as the offense managed just 47 measly yards on the day. Tommy Maddox was Pittsburgh's quarterback in this game, and while he threw for 325 yards, he didn't score a touchdown and threw two interceptions. Both interceptions were to Aaron Glenn, who returned both for scores. Just like Dewayne Washington, they came in the first and the fourth quarters of the game.

The first came with just two minutes left in the first quarter, and was returned 70 yards by Glenn to put the Texans up 14-0. Pittsburgh didn't score a single touchdown in the game, but did have two field goals. They were down 17-6 in the fourth when the game was put to bed when Maddox threw his second pick-six to Glenn, this time for a 65-yard return. Glenn had six total pick-sixes in his career, but only had one more after that, in 2007.

8 Ronde Barber (TB) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 22, 2006)

Ronde Barber was just recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier in 2023 after a long wait. He earned that honor because of performances like his 2006 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers had only won one game in the first five, while the Eagles were 4-2.

However, the Bucs squeaked out this win, and a lot of it was thanks to their defense, specifically two pick-six touchdowns by Barber. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but Barber opened the second by picking off Donovan McNabb and returning it 37 yards for the score. After a field goal in the third quarter, Barber picked off McNabb again, this time returning it 66 yards to pay dirt.

These were the only two touchdowns the Bucs scored in the game, but they still won 23–21 thanks to three field goals. Barber finished his NFL career with 47 interceptions and eight pick-six scores (eighth-most in NFL history). He also scored four more touchdowns on fumble recoveries.

7 Antrel Rolle (ARI) vs. Cincinnati Bengals ( November 18, 2007

On November 18, 2007, the Arizona Cardinals battled the Cincinnati Bengals, and Carson Palmer had a game he would rather forget. Palmer threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw four interceptions—two of which were returned for a touchdown by safety Antrel Rolle.

Despite the turnovers, the Bengals scored 27 points, but still lost to Arizona and Kurt Warner, 35-27. The first pick-six in the game came when Rolle picked off Palmer in the first quarter and returned it 55 yards for the score. The second came at the very end of the game. The Bengals were down by only one point and Palmer had a comeback in mind.

However, with 22 seconds left, Rolle picked off Palmer near midfield for a second time and returned it 54 yards for the touchdown to put the game away. What is even more impressive is that Rolle had a third interception in the game as well. He had five interceptions that season and three total pick-sixes in that campaign alone. He only had one more pick-six in his career, one year later against the St. Louis Rams.

6 Derrick Johnson (KC) vs. Denver Broncos (January 3, 2010)

Derrick Johnson was one of the best defensive players the Kansas City Chiefs have had this century. He finished his career with 1,171 tackles, 14 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, and four defensive scores—all pick-sixes. His versatility is exhibited by his place as one of just three linebackers on this list. The first two pick-sixes of his career came in the same game, the final of the 2009 NFL season.

The Chiefs were coming in with no chance at the postseason, sitting at 3-12, and their opponents, the division-rival Denver Broncos, were 8-7. For the second year in a row, Denver flopped at the end of the season and missed the playoffs after starting off with a 6-0 record.

Jamaal Charles ran for a Kansas City-record 259 yards and Derrick Johnson returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The first pick-six came in the third quarter when Johnson intercepted a Kyle Orton pass and returned it 45 yards to put the Chiefs up 27-17. The Broncos came back to within six, but in the fourth quarter, Johnson stepped in front of tight end Daniel Graham and scored again on a 60-yard return. Charles also scored again, and the Chiefs won 44-24.

5 David Bowens (CLE) vs. New Orleans Saints ( October 24, 2010

David Bowens is probably the least well-known player with two pick-six touchdowns in one game. In his 12 years in the NFL, he only started 41 games, with 30 coming in two seasons (2004 with Miami and 2009 with Cleveland). His career stats only account for 351 tackles and just four interceptions (all in his final three seasons in the NFL) in those 12 seasons.

However, despite only four career picks, he returned two of them for touchdowns... in the same game. Bowens' big day came against the New Orleans Saints in 2010. The Cleveland Browns only won five games that year, and they were 1-5 when they met the 4-2 Saints, who were coming off of the franchise's first Super Bowl win in 2009. The Saints would finish 11-5 and make the playoffs, but they lost to the Browns on that day, 30-17.

That's because Drew Brees threw four interceptions in the game, with two going to Bowens. The first came in the second quarter, and Bowens returned it 30 yards for the score. He then picked off Brees again in the fourth quarter, this time returning it 64 yards. What is really fun is that this was Bowens' last season in the NFL, so the biggest game of his career came at just the right time.

4 Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins (STL) vs. Arizona Cardinals ( November 25, 2012

Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins had 27 interceptions in his NFL career, eight of which he took back for touchdowns. He started this in his rookie season, where he had four interceptions and three pick-sixes along with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. It's rare you find a defensive player with such a nose for the end zone.

In a contest that was more about bragging rights than anything else, the rookie Jenkins showed out. Ryan Lindley was starting this game for the Cardinals and ended up throwing four interceptions in the 31-17 loss. Jenkins' first interception came at the start of the second quarter, and he returned it 36 yards to tie up the game at 7-7.

The game was still close in the third quarter, with the Rams up by four when Jenkins got his second interception of the game, returning this one 39 yards to put his Rams up 28-17. Despite his amazing rookie campaign, he only finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards race, finishing behind Luke Kuechly, Bobby Wagner, and Casey Hayward. He would earn Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors later in his career in 2016, however.

3 Zach Brown (TEN) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ( December 30, 2012

Zach Brown helped the Tennessee Titans end a disappointing 2012 season (6-10) with a big win in the season finale. They took on an even worse team in the Jaguars, who came in with only two wins on the season. Chad Henne was the Jags' starting quarterback, and while he threw two touchdown passes, he also tossed three interceptions.

In one of the most peculiar games in recent NFL memory, only three touchdowns came on offensive plays, and two were by the Jaguars, who went on to lose. Zach Brown intercepted Henne twice and returned both for touchdowns. The first was a 17-yard return in the second quarter and the second was a 30-yard return in the third.

The Titans also scored on two punt returns (both by Darius Revnaud) and the Jaguars finished the game by scoring on a blocked punt return, but by that time it was too late. The game ended with the Titans winning, 38-20. Brown finished his career with seven interceptions, but these were his only two touchdowns.

2 Mike Edwards (TB) vs. Atlanta Falcons ( September 19, 2021

In the second game of the 2021 NFL season, nearly nine years since the last multi-pick-six performance, the Buccaneers took on the Falcons. What resulted was a monster game for the Bucs, who won 48-25. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, two to Mike Evans, and one more to Chris Godwin.

However, the game ended in the fourth quarter with two defensive scores by Mike Edwards. Tampa only led by three heading into the final frame, and then by 10 after the Godwin touchdown. Edwards put the game away with two picks of Matt Ryan in the final eight minutes of the game.

The first pick-six came with 7:53 left in the game, and he returned it 31 yards for the score. The second pick-six came just a few minutes later with 4:01 left, and he returned it 15 yards for the touchdown. It was the Bucs' ninth straight game scoring over 30 points, an NFL record at the time. Edwards finished his time in Tampa Bay with seven picks and three touchdowns. He now plays for the Chiefs.

1 Kenny Moore (IND) vs. Carolina Panthers ( November 5, 2023

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY NETWORK



Kenny Moore has played for the Indianapolis Colts his entire career. Now in his seventh NFL season, he entered the year with 14 interceptions and only one pick-six. Coming into the Colts' Week 9 game with the Carolina Panthers, he had one interception on the year, but he ended up doubling that against the Panthers, also adding two pick-sixes to his career tally.

The first score came when the Panthers were driving the field at the end of the second quarter. However, with 20 seconds left on the clock, Bryce Young was picked off by Moore, who returned it 49 yards to put the Colts up 20-3 at halftime.

After the Panthers came within 10, Moore got his second pick-six in the fourth quarter and returned this one 66 yards for the TD. Young threw three total picks in the game, the third being claimed by Segun Olubi. The two pick-six scores helped the Colts win the game, 27-13, and extended their record to 4-5 on the season.

Player Date Score INT TD Yds Dewayne Washington 1998-11-11 PIT 30 JAX 15 (W) 2 130 Aaron Glenn 2002-12-08 HOU 24 PIT 6 (W) 2 135 Ronde Barber 2006-10-22 TB 23 PHI 21 (W) 2 103 Andrel Rolle 2007-11-18 ARI 35 CIN 27 (W) 2 127 Derrick Johnson 2010-01-03 KC 44 DEN 24 (W) 2 105 David Bowens 2010-10-24 CLE 30 NOR 17 (W) 2 94 Jackrabbit Jenkins 2012-11-25 STL 31 ARI 17 (W) 2 75 Zach Brown 2012-12-30 TEN 38 JAX 20 (W) 2 109 Mike Edwards 2021-09-19 TB 48 ATL 25 (W) 2 46 Kenny Moore 2023-11-05 IND 27 CAR 13 (W) 2 115

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Why C.J. Stroud has already sealed the Offensive Rookie of the Year award