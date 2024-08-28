Key Takeaways Williams replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season.

Sargeant's crash in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix appears to have been the final straw for the young driver.

Parting ways with drivers during a season is common as the likes of Nyck de Vries and Jolyon Palmer have also been replaced mid-season in the past.

Williams have confirmed that they've replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The American's second season in F1 has been cut short ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend. Colapinto is set to make his competitive debut in Monza having previously driven for Williams in practice at the British Grand Prix in July.

The F1 team had already announced Sargeant would be permanently replaced by outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon next season. However, the 23-year-old's crash in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix appears to have been the final straw for the young driver.

Sargeant failed to score a point this season and leaves the F1 grid with just one point from 36 races. Speaking on the recent announcement, Colapinto said: "It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams - this is what dreams are made of.

"The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can't wait to be part of. Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I'm fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success."

While many will be shocked by the recent news, it's certainly not uncommon. Here, we take a look at the last 10 drivers - prior to Sargeant's departure - who have been sacked mid-way through the F1 season.

Nyck de Vries

AlphaTauri | 2023

Many were shocked to see Nyck de Vries signed to the AlphaTauri ahead of the 2023 season. The Formula 2 and Formula E champion would race alongside Yuki Tsunoda. He was signed to the Red Bull driver programme largely off the back of his drive to 9th in Monza in 2022.

However, just 10 races into the 2023 F1 season, he was removed from the grid and was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo for the second half of the campaign. It was a tough year for De Vries, as he failed to score a point and his best finish was 12th in Monaco.

Jolyon Palmer

Renault | 2017

Jolyon Palmer - son of former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer - joined Renault full-time in 2016 and part of 2017. That said, he failed to hit the ground running and struggled for form - which led to Renault announcing that he'd be leaving the team following the Japanese Grand Prix in October 2017. He was soon replaced by Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

Following his departure from Formula 1 as a driver, the former Renault man had made a successful career in the world of sports media. He joined BBC Radio 5 and is now one of the lead commentators on F1 TV, and even has his own show called Jolyon Palmer’s Analysis.

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso | 2017

After impressing as a Red Bull junior driver, it was only a matter of time before Daniil Kyvat made it onto the big stage. That said, as a Red Bull junior driver, there was a lot of pressure on Kyvat to live up to expectations and perform on the track in order to retain his place. He joined Toro Rosso in 2014 before being promoted to Red Bull in 2015, then demoted back to Toro Rosso in 2016.

In late 2017, Toro Rosso announced that Kvyat was being dropped entirely from the team, to be replaced by Pierre Gasly. However, he was then called back for the US Grand Prix when Carlos Sainz Jr. left Toro Rosso to join Renault. Kvyat would go on to score a single point in the race, but it wasn't enough to keep his seat.

Rio Haryanto

Manor Racing | 2016

It's fair to say that Rio Haryanto had a short and uninspiring career in F1. He joined Manor Racing, but Haryanto failed to last the full season before the team demoted him to reserve driver and soon terminated his contract after the Indonesian failed to meet his contractual obligations.

Renault reserve Esteban Ocon went on to eventually replace Haryanto. Haryanto moved to sports car racing in Asia for 2018 and 2019. As well as that, he has since taken up a career in professional golf.

Nick Heidfeld

Lotus Renault | 2011

Nick Heidfeld long held the record for most Formula 1 podiums and second-place finishes without securing a victory. While there may be a few fans who aren't particularly inspired and impressed with the record, things would get worse for the German in 2011. Lotus Renault opted to replace Heidfeld with Bruno Senna after it became clear the German was struggling.

Lotus Renault team principal Eric Boullier has admitted that Nick Heidfeld's inability to establish himself as the natural leader of the Enstone squad eventually led to him being replaced. The German then moved to endurance racing as well as to Formula E for several years.

Pedro de la Rosa

Sauber | (2011)

Pedro de la Rosa contested 107 Grands Prix for a wide range of teams, including Arrows, Jaguar, McLaren, Sauber, and HRT. Most notably, the Spaniard is the only one on this list who was sacked and still managed to find a seat with a different team.

Sauber dropped de la Rosa in 2010, replacing him with Nick Heidfeld after the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the last five races of the season. De la Rosa served as a Pirelli test driver, a McLaren reserve driver, an HRT driver, and a Ferrari reserve driver.

Currently, de la Rosa is an Aston Martin F1 ambassador, a technical and sporting advisor to the Techeetah Formula E team, and an analyst for DAZN.

Sebastien Bourdais

Torro Rosso | 2009

Sebastien Bourdais joined Scuderia Toro Rosso for the 2008 and 2009 seasons. However, at the halfway point of the second season, it was over. He arrived in Formula One in 2008 after winning four successive ChampCar titles in the United States from 2004 to 2007. However, Bourdais scored just six points from the 27 grands prix in which he competed.

In 2008, he was overshadowed by Sebastian Vettel, who gave the Italian-based team a dream win in the Italian grand prix. Bourdais then struggled to match the pace of his rookie teammate Sebastien Buemi and was eventually replaced by Jaime Alguersuari.

Bourdais sued Toro Rosso - which settled for $2.1 million. The Frenchman then headed back to America to continue a successful IndyCar run.

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Renault | 2009

Nelson Piquet Jr. was axed by Renault partway through the 2009 season. By the tenth race of the 2009 season, Piquet Jr. had failed to score any points, whereas his team-mate Fernando Alonso had managed 13. In August 2009, Piquet Jr. confirmed that he had been dropped by Renault. The departure was acrimonious, with the Brazilian criticising both the team and Flavio Briatore. He was replaced by test driver Romain Grosjean for the remainder of the season.

In the aftermath, he took his former team to task by informing the FIA that his crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix hadn’t been an accident at all: Briatore and engineer Pat Symonds told Piquet to crash to give Fernando Alonso a shot at victory.

Following the nasty end to his F1 career, he competed in both NASCAR and the World Rallycross Championship before securing the inaugural Formula E Championship in 2014/2015.

Scott Speed

Toro Rosso | 2007

Scott Speed made history when he joined Formula 1 in 2006, as he became the first American F1 driver in over a decade. That said, his time at the top didn't last long. After 28 races, Scuderia Toro Rossi replaced Speed midway through 2007 with Sebastian Vettel.

Speed admitted soon after his release that he was involved in a physical altercation at the European Grand Prix with team manager Franz Tost, who was furious after the American crashed.

Speaking on the altercation, Scott told the Beyond the Grid Podcast: “I had such a great experience and Franz [Tost] was super p****d. “I was just too happy about what happened.

“He asked what happened in Turn 1. I said ‘well, the same thing that happened to everybody else down there. I hydroplaned off the track. What do you mean what happened? There's seven cars sitting out there.’

“And he says ‘no, not everybody, just the w*****s.’ I told him to ‘f-off’ and I just totally dismissed him. He came chasing after me and let me know how displeased he was.

"I probably would have acted the same way. I showed him zero respect. I was just this young cocky kid and I finally found the limit of Franz's patience. I finally broke him."

Christijan Albers

Spyker F1 Team | 2007

And finally, Dutch driver Christijan Albers was fired by the Spyker F1 Team in 2007. He debuted with the team in 2006 - when it was known as Midland - and had signed a contract with the team before it was bought out by Spyker.

That said, the team announced in 2007 that Albers was to lose his seat alongside Adrian Sutil due to commercial difficulties tied to a non-payment from one of his sponsors. He was fired and replaced first by Markus Winkelhock, then by Sakon Yamamoto.

Albers moved back to DTM and sportscar racing before briefly serving as team principal for the Caterham F1 team. Now, the Dutchman serves as an analyst for Viaplay.